London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2023) - Reuters Events invite you to a free automotive webinar - Game-changing battery technology for EVs.

Taking place at 10am ET on Thursday 27 July, industry leading OEMS will discuss innovative and disruptive technologies that have the capacity to enable lower-cost, longer-lasting EVs.

Prepare for an all-electric future and sign up today

Speakers include:

Michelle Lewis, Writer , Electrek

Shobhit Kamal, Senior Battery Manufacturing Engineer , Rivian

Warren Van Nus, Former Director Engineering, Lucid Technologies and EV Consultant

Speaker TBA - Audi

Discussion topics include:

Delve into optimum battery technology choices to respond to global material shortages

Improve battery energy density, power capability and lifespan

Next generation battery thermal management systems to optimize safety and performance

Can't make the 27 July? Register anyway and we'll send you the recordings

Best wishes,

Bekki

Bekki Mistri

Conference Producer - Automotive

Reuters Events

bekki.mistri@thomsonreuters.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174203