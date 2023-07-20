London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2023) - Reuters Events invite you to a free automotive webinar - Game-changing battery technology for EVs.
Taking place at 10am ET on Thursday 27 July, industry leading OEMS will discuss innovative and disruptive technologies that have the capacity to enable lower-cost, longer-lasting EVs.
Prepare for an all-electric future and sign up today
Speakers include:
Michelle Lewis, Writer, Electrek
Shobhit Kamal, Senior Battery Manufacturing Engineer, Rivian
Warren Van Nus, Former Director Engineering, Lucid Technologies and EV Consultant
Speaker TBA - Audi
Discussion topics include:
Delve into optimum battery technology choices to respond to global material shortages
Improve battery energy density, power capability and lifespan
Next generation battery thermal management systems to optimize safety and performance
Can't make the 27 July? Register anyway and we'll send you the recordings
Best wishes,
Bekki
Bekki Mistri
Conference Producer - Automotive
Reuters Events
bekki.mistri@thomsonreuters.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174203