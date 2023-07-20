LFTD Partners Inc.: "The #1 Pre-Roll in the World" Is Entering the Hemp Industry - Lifted Made Named Exclusive U.S. Manufacturer and Distributor for Jeeter Delta

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Lifted Made, maker of the award-winning Urb brand of hemp and psychoactive products ("Lifted") and a wholly-owned subsidiary of LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB:LIFD), today announced that Lifted Made has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with DreamFields Brands Inc. d/b/a Jeeter ("Jeeter"), Desert Hot Springs, California, for Lifted Made to serve as the exclusive manufacturer, seller and distributor of Jeeter-branded hemp-derived vape, gummies and pre-rolled products in the U.S. Lifted Made and Jeeter will mutually agree on product formulations and design, share all costs equally, and revenue will be split 40% to Lifted Made and 60% to Jeeter.

Nick Warrender, CEO of Lifted Made, and Vice Chairman and COO of LFTD Partners Inc., said, "Jeeter has quickly emerged as an industry dominating brand, revolutionizing pre-rolled joints in the marijuana industry. We are excited to be working with the brilliant team at Jeeter to bring the latest tech, mouth-watering profiles and mind-blowing hemp derived products nationwide under the Jeeter brand."

Petar Dimitrov, Chief Product Officer of Jeeter, said, "We are very excited to announce our expansion into the CBD space and our new partnership with Lifted. Since day one, Lifted has shown they are a strong industry partner, they share our passion for product innovation, solid relationships and the value we place on delivering the highest quality products to our customers. We are especially thrilled about our Jeeter products being accessible in new markets & shops throughout the US and this expansion being powered by Lifted."

Gerard M. Jacobs, Chairman and CEO of LFTD Partners Inc., said, "We are excited that our first collaboration involving a marijuana company is with the highly intelligent, dynamic and successful people who have built Jeeter into a multi-state powerhouse."

The complete text of Lifted Made's agreement with Jeeter can be accessed at www.sec.gov.

About LFTD Partners Inc.

Publicly-traded LFTD Partners Inc., Jacksonville, FL (OTCQB:LIFD) is the parent corporation of Lifted Made, Kenosha, WI and Aztec, NM (www.urb.shop), which manufactures and sells hemp-derived and psychoactive products under its award-winning Urb and Silly Shruum brands. LFTD Partners Inc. also owns 4.99% of CBD-infused beverage and products maker Ablis (www.AblisBev.com), and of craft distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits (www.CraterLakeSpirits.com) and Bend Spirits, Inc. (www.Bendistillery.com) all located in Bend, OR. Please read LIFD's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which fully describe our business and the Risk Factors associated therewith. Stay updated with our company news and product launches by subscribing to our newsletters at www.LFTDPartners.com and at www.urb.shop.

About Jeeter

Launched in 2019, Jeeter is the #1 pre-roll cannabis brand in the US. Following its expansion to Michigan and Arizona, Jeeter was named #144 on the Inc. 5000 list and recently announced the addition of its Jeeter Live division and its Direct-to-Consumer initiative. With a loyal base of cannabis connoisseurs and celebrity fandom from the likes of Issa Rae, Demi Lovato, Ludacris, Ricky Williams and more, Jeeter has built a lifestyle brand that encompasses all facets of today's cannabis culture, entertainment, sports, and music. Last year, Jeeter also welcomed long time friend and mentor Dwyane Wade onto the board. With Jeeter constantly evolving and expanding into new territories, the sky has no limit for this generational brand.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes the operations, financing, growth, performance, products, plans and expectations of LFTD Partners Inc. and Lifted Made. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or contribute to these companies' actual operations, financing, growth, performance, products, plans or results of these companies differing materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain other factors, including the risk factors set forth in LFTD Partners Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell common stock or any other securities of LFTD Partners Inc.

