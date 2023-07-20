Streamlined, High Utility, Ultra-Rugged Smartphone Pushes Toughness to New Levels

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2023) - Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) today announced the availability of the Sonim XP10 smartphone for Verizon customers in the US - combining the resilience of an ultra-rugged phone with the reliability and speed of Verizon's network.

For a limited time, Public Sector customers can get the new smartphone for Free with a 2-year agreement while Business customers can get it for $0.99 with a 2-year agreement.





Sonim Technologies Launches XP10 Smartphone with Verizon

"The Sonim XP10 for Verizon has been designed specifically to address key issues faced by workers in dangerous environments - from extreme temperature variations to inclement weather or other hazards," said Chuck Becher, Chief Commercial Officer at Sonim Technologies. "We believe no job should be hindered by technology limitations so our goal was to build a smartphone that could perform optimally regardless of location or circumstances."

Innovation meets adaptability

The Sonim XP10 is a versatile device designed to excel in any situation, from extreme conditions to daily use. Equipped with a dual rear camera system that boasts a 50MP primary lens and an 8MP wide-angle lens, alongside an 8MP front-facing camera, capturing mission critical visuals has never been easier. Engineered for maximum convenience, the wet and glove-friendly touchscreen can allow users to remain efficient in damp environments without the need to remove their gloves.

Unparalleled durability and reliability

This device meets demanding military and industrial standards, including Class I-III, Division 2, and MIL-STD-810H1. Designed with resilience in mind, it features pressure and puncture resistance, capable of withstanding up to one metric ton of pressure and impact energy of 4J (joules) on its protective outer shell. Boasting an IP68/69K rating, the device is both waterproof and dustproof2.

The XP10 has also successfully passed Sonim's rigorous 12-point Rugged Performance Standards (RPS) testing, ensuring it can withstand spraying, submersion, and thorough cleaning with soap and water or potent chemicals like isopropyl alcohol or bleach.

For further peace of mind, the Sonim XP10 includes a comprehensive 3-year manufacturer's warranty3 at no additional cost, offering significantly more extended coverage than competing devices in its class.

The XP10 also supports Verizon Cloud. Verizon Cloud offers secure online storage to back up and sync important contacts, photos, videos, documents, call logs and text messages (sold separately).

Elevate efficiency: power and performance redefined

Experience uninterrupted productivity with the Sonim XP10's 5000mAh battery, providing dependable power for extended work shifts without the need for constant recharging.4 For added convenience, the XP10 supports fast-charging and wireless charging. Equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, the device can deliver seamless performance across various applications. Additionally, the XP10 supports up to 1TB of external storage (sold separately)5, ensuring ample space for data and applications.

Clarity amplified

Stay connected and be heard no matter the surroundings - even in the noisiest work environments - through the 100dB+ speakers expertly integrated with Goodix® Echo and Noise Cancellation Technology.6

Secure and instant communication for the modern enterprise

Support for integrated Push-to-Talk Plus (PTT+) can provide efficient group communications at the press of a button and using XP10 built-in loudspeakers (PTT+ sold separately).

Complete communication solution

A versatile selection of accessories designed for diverse industries are sold separately. Choose from ultra-rugged headsets, Remote Speaker Microphones (RSM), vehicle kits, multi-bay chargers, and cases which can boost workforce productivity, regardless of location or task at hand.

The XP10 is now available through verizon.com/business. For more information, visit Sonim XP10.

* Taxes & fees apply. New 2-yr agmt (or 1-yr for Gov) & $34.99 or higher price plan req'd (Biz). Gov plan reqmts: Fed - $15+ with data feature; State & Local - $19.99+ with data feature; State of TN - flat rate plan with data feature (must meet PP requirement). $249 (Biz) or $249.99 (Gov) instant discount applied at point of sale. Can be combined with select offers. Sonim XP10 price after discount: $.99 (Biz) or $0 (Gov). Add'l Gov rqmts: Available to government-liable subscribers only and subject to the terms, provisions and conditions of Verizon Wireless-approved government contracting vehicles. An Offer Recovery Fee (ORF) will be assigned to NASPO MA 152 customer lines that take advantage of select quarterly offers and will be charged on the customer's bill if the line is disconnected before the end of the line term. It may also apply to other contracts based on ECPD profile. 5G Nationwide and 5G UWB may not be available to all government customers. See terms and conditions of your contract. Pricing excludes taxes and fees and is subject to change without notice. Offer ends 9.30.2023.

1 Based on SGS lab testing & certification. The MIL-STD-810H testing includes drop testing onto concrete with the device on its face, corners and edges a total of 26 times each. These devices meet and/or exceed specification (MIL-STD-810H) testing against a subset of 13 specific environmental conditions, including temperature/humidity, dust, shock/drop/vibration, water and solar radiation. Real world usage varies from the specific environmental conditions used in MIL-STD-810H testing.

2 Based on SGS lab testing & certification. These devices meet and/or exceed IP68/69K testing against a vacuum test with talcum powder for 8 hours on 5 devices and testing the device against 7 different conditions including turntable speed, waterflow, water pressure, water temperature, test position, test distance from jet to sample and test duration. Real world usage varies from the specific conditions used in IP68/69K testing.

3 The 3 year warranty covers everything except the following:

(a)damage resulting from abuse, accident or misuse; (b) damage resulting from use outside the parameters indicated in the User Guide, including those related to liquid, shock and dust exposure; (c) cosmetic damage including dents and scratches; (d) ordinary wear and tear; (e) damage resulting from use of this mobile phone with accessories, equipment or other mobile phones or equipment not furnished or expressly approved by Sonim; (f) damage resulting from third-party software; (g) damage resulting from maintenance, service adjustment or installation of the mobile phone, performed or attempted by any person or entity not expressly authorized by Sonim; (h) loss of use of the mobile phone (i) loss of data, information or third-party applications or software; (j) fire, flood, windstorm, lightning, earthquake, exposure to extreme weather conditions, electrical surge or improper voltage; (k) mobile phone performance issues resulting from cellular signal reception or transmission, (l) damage resulting from viruses, malware, trojan horses or other software problems; and (m) mobile phones in which the serial number is missing or has been altered, damaged or defaced.

Warranty on the battery and accessories is 1 year.

4 Use only a Sonim XP9900 certified battery. (BAT-05000-1S) is designed for this phone model. The use of other batteries may cause permanent damage to your device, thus voiding the warranty. It is recommended to protect the battery from extreme temperature environments and moisture. Please keep the battery out of the reach of children.

5 External storage SD card not included. Must be purchased separately.

6 To prevent possible hearing damage, do not listen at high volume levels for long periods of time.

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and consumer durable mobile devices designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. We currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions to several of the largest wireless carriers in the United States-including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon-as well as the three largest wireless carriers in Canada-Bell, Rogers and TELUS Mobility. Our ruggedized phones and accessories are also sold through distributors in North America and Europe. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

Media Contact

Anette Gaven

M: 619-993-3058

pr@sonimtech.com

Investor Relations Contact

Matt Kreps

M: 214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174069