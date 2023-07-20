ICZOOM Group Inc. Released 2023 Interim Financial Results

-The company sustained positive net income for the six months ended December 31, 2022 -
HONG KONG, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) (the "Company" or "ICZOOM"), a B2B electronic component products e-commerce platform, with its financial year ends on June 30 annually, has released its interim unaudited consolidated financial statements for the six months ended December 31, 2022 . A full version of the report is available at the Company's website at http://ir.iczoomex.com/index.html or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Mr. Lei Xia, the CEO and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of ICZOOM, commented, "Despite a challenging environment, we've managed to sustain a stable position for the first half of the fiscal year 2023. Our total revenue reached $120.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2 022, decreased by 14.6% from $140.5 million for the same period of last fiscal year, primarily due to the business operation disruption from time to time in PRC due to restrictive measures adopted by local governments to contain the outbreak of Omicron from June to December 2022 . Though revenues dipped, we proudly maintained a positive net income. Our strategic initiatives aiming at enhancing efficiency will continue to ensure our business's longevity. We're dedicated to innovation and delivering superior products and services, enabling us to navigate market flux effectively. Ongoing investments in research and development, expansion of our product portfolio, and strengthening key partnerships remain our priority. Looking ahead, we're optimistic and committed to creating values to our shareholders."
First Half of the Fiscal Year 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights
- Total revenues were $120.2 million, compared to $140.5 million for the same period of last fiscal year.
- Net income was $0.9 million, compared to $1.1 million for the same period of last fiscal year.
- Total customers were 653, compared to 770 for the same period of last fiscal year.
First Half of the Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
Revenues
Total revenue was $120.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, decreased by 14.5% from $140.5 million for the same period of last fiscal year. The decrease was largely attributable to the business operation disruption from time to time in China due to restrictive measures adopted by local governments to control the outbreak of Omicron from June 2022 to December 2022 . In addition, the total revenue was affected by the reduced demand from the customers as some of the customers stocked up heavily in last fiscal year and still carried over comparatively high inventories. The number of customers for electronic component products and services decreased by 117 or 15.2%, from 770 for the six months ended December 31, 2021 to 653 for the six months ended December 31 2022.
Revenue from sales of electronic components was $118.3 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, decreased by 14.6% from $138.5 million for the same period of last fiscal year. The decrease was primarily due to the decreased sales of integrated circuits("IC") as the ICs were stocked up heavily by some customers last fiscal year and the demand for them decreased during this period.
Service commission fee revenues were $1.86 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, decreased by 6.8% from $2.0 million for the same period of last fiscal year. We provide customs clearance when customers purchase electronic component products directly from overseas suppliers, as well as temporary warehousing, and logistic and shipping services after the customs clearance. The decrease was primarily due to the number of customers for our services decreased by 2.2% from 135 customers for the six months ended December 31, 2021 to 132 for the six months ended December 31, 2022, which led to total merchandise value involved in the transactions decreased.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues was $117.1 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, decreased by 14.1% from $136.3 million for the same period of last year.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit was $3.1 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, decreased by 26.7% from $4.2 million for the same period of last fiscal year. Gross margin was 2.6% for the six months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 3.1% for the same period of last fiscal year.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses were $2.3 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, decreased by 5.3% from $2.4 million for the same period of last fiscal year.
- Selling expenses were $0.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, almost the same as selling expenses for the same period of last fiscal year.
- General and administrative expenses were $1.4 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, decreased by 7.0% from $1.5 million for the same period of last fiscal year. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in our salary and employee benefit expense and stock-based compensation expenses as a result of the reduced headcount.
Other Income (Expenses)
Net other income was $0.1 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, compared to net other expenses of $0.3 million for the same period of last fiscal year.
Net Income
Net income was $ 0.93 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $1.1 million for the same period of last fiscal year.
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share
Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.10 and $0.10 for the six months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, compared to $0.13 and $0.11, for the same period of last fiscal year, respectively.
Balance Sheet
As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash of $0.9 million and restricted cash of $4.0 million, compared to $1.1 million and $1.8 million as of June 30, 2022, respectively.
Cash Flow
Net cash used in operating activities was $1.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $16,154 for the same period of last fiscal year.
Net cash used in investing activities was $94,510 for the six months ended December 31, 2022 compared to net cash provided by investing activities of $917,440 for the same period of last fiscal year.
Net cash provided by financing activities was $2.0 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, compared to net cash used in financing activities of $5.0 million for the same period of last fiscal yea r.
Recent Development
On March 18, 2023, the Company announced the closing of its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 1,500,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$4.00 per Class A ordinary share. The Class A ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on March 15, 2023 under the ticker symbol "IZM."
About ICZOOM Group Inc.
ICZOOM Group Inc. is primarily engaged in sales of electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and mainland China through its B2B e-commerce platform. These products are primarily used by China based small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") in the consumer electronic industry, Internet of Things ("IoT"), automotive electronics and industry control segments. By utilizing latest technologies, the Company's platform collects, optimizes and presents product offering information from suppliers of all sizes, all transparent and available to its SME customers to compare and select. In addition to the sales of electronic component products, the Company also provides services to customers such as temporary warehousing, logistic and shipping, and customs clearance. For more information, please visit the Company's website: http://ir.iczoomex.com/index.html.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "should," "will," "could" and similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
ICZOOM GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31,
June 30,
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash
$
866,077
$
1,134,416
Restricted cash
3,950,020
1,817,607
Short-term investments
1,436
1,490
Notes receivable
-
18,000
Accounts receivable, net
83,124,017
76,020,296
Inventories, net
30,780
365,615
Advances to suppliers
1,358,170
6,613,280
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,738,870
2,432,913
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
91,069,370
88,403,617
Property and equipment, net
158,125
119,244
Right-of-use asset, net
549,444
692,571
Intangible assets, net
330,380
378,338
Other non-current assets
11,150
14,491
Deferred tax assets
134,171
24,751
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
1,183,270
1,229,395
TOTAL ASSETS
$
92,252,640
$
89,633,012
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Short-term bank loans, net
$
12,646,565
$
11,760,387
Short-term borrowings- third-party loans
300,000
100,000
Accounts payable
59,767,305
59,558,743
Deferred revenue
2,807,848
3,651,700
Due to related parties
954,277
349,684
Taxes payable
3,023,859
2,675,002
Operating lease liability, current
250,106
232,221
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
808,809
329,924
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
80,558,769
78,657,661
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
344,815
480,436
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITY
344,815
480,436
TOTAL LIABILITIES
80,903,584
79,138,097
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Ordinary shares, $0.16 par value, 35,000,000 shares authorized, 8,826,374 shares
Class A shares, 30,000,000 shares authorized, 4,996,874 shares issued and
799,499
799,499
Class B shares, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 3,829,500 shares issued and
612,720
612,720
Additional paid-in capital
14,557,811
14,499,213
Statutory reserve
624,097
624,097
Accumulated deficit
(6,158,753)
(7,085,470)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
913,682
1,044,856
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
11,349,056
10,494,915
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
92,252,640
$
89,633,012
* Retrospectively restated for effect of 1-for-4 reverse split on November 2020 and 1-for-2 reverse split on August
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
ICZOOM GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
For the six months ended
2022
2021
Revenue, net
Sales of electronic components, net of sales taxes and value added taxes
$
118,348,676
$
138,531,453
Service commission fees, net of sales taxes and value added taxes
1,858,830
1,993,615
Total revenue, net
120,207,506
140,525,068
Cost of revenue
117,108,678
136,299,375
Gross profit
3,098,828
4,225,693
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling expenses
899,314
921,587
General and administrative expenses
1,382,358
1,487,099
Total operating expenses
2,281,672
2,408,686
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
817,156
1,817,007
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
Foreign exchange transaction gain (loss)
418,866
(14,213)
Interest expense
(234,738)
(236,444)
Short-term investment income
6,913
23,981
Subsidy income
31,826
181,086
Loss from termination of the VIE agreements
-
(205,250)
Other expenses, net
(112,254)
(86,716)
Total other income (expenses), net
110,613
(337,556)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION
927,769
1,479,451
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
1,052
374,863
NET INCOME
926,717
1,104,588
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(131,174)
873,622
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
$
795,543
$
1,978,210
EARNINGS PER ORDINARY SHARE:
- BASIC
$
0.10
$
0.13
- DILUTED
$
0.10
$
0.11
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES*:
- BASIC
8,826,374
8,826,374
- DILUTED
9,547,346
9,748,141
* Retrospectively restated for effect of 1-for-4 reverse split on November 2020 and 1-for-2 reverse split on August
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
ICZOOM GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
For the six months ended
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
926,717
$
1,104,588
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
Depreciation and amortization
89,128
88,572
Loss (gain) from disposal of equipment
1,146
-
Amortization of right-of-use assets
118,026
-
Provision for inventory impairment
1,851
-
Amortization of share-based compensation
58,598
161,096
Amortization of debt issuance costs
110,219
84,095
Deferred income tax provision
(109,627)
(7,760)
Unrealized exchange (loss) gain
(477,112)
166,912
Loss from termination of the VIE agreements
-
205,250
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Notes receivable
18,000
-
Accounts receivable
(8,401,208)
2,389,739
Inventories
336,052
1,328,520
Advances to suppliers
5,255,103
138,623
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
689,583
(457,815)
Other noncurrent assets
-
-
Accounts payable
130,523
(4,366,567)
Deferred revenue
(738,116)
(412,749)
Taxes payable
421,917
577,378
Operating Lease liabilities
(117,736)
-
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(218,230)
(983,728)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(1,905,166)
16,154
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(74,420)
(10,124)
Proceeds from disposal of PPE
3,096
-
Purchase of intangible assets
(23,186)
(1,485)
Purchase of short-term investments
(2,701,116)
(14,625,930)
Proceeds upon maturity of short-term investments
2,701,116
15,554,979
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(94,510)
917,440
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from short-term bank loans
14,145,794
15,053,570
Repayments of short-term bank loans
(12,841,626)
(20,200,000)
Proceeds from loans payable to third-parties
360,000
700,000
Repayments from loans payable to third-parties
(160,000)
(370,000)
Proceeds from banker's acceptance notes payable
-
1,500,000
Repayment of banker's acceptance notes payable
-
(1,500,035)
Proceeds from borrowings from related parties
608,589
448,238
Payment for deferred IPO costs
(88,810)
-
Repayment of related party borrowings
-
(589,396)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
2,023,947
(4,957,623)
Effect of exchange rate fluctuation on cash and restricted cash
1,839,803
342,622
Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash
1,864,074
(3,681,407)
Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period
2,952,023
6,808,190
Cash and restricted cash at end of period
$
4,816,097
$
3,126,783
Supplemental cash flow information
Cash paid for income taxes
$
(61,473)
$
(56,593)
Cash paid for interest
$
(234,738)
$
(236,444)
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations
$
-
$
-
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
