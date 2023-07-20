Genmab A/S: Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX (daratumumab) for Second Quarter of 2023

Company Announcement

Net sales of DARZALEX ® in the second quarter of 202 3 totaled USD 2,431 million

Genmab receives royalties on worldwide net sales from Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark; July 20, 2023 - Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that worldwide net trade sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab), including sales of the subcutaneous (SC) product (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj, sold under the tradename DARZALEX FASPRO® in the U.S.), as reported by Johnson & Johnson were USD 2,431 million in the second quarter of 2023. Net trade sales were USD 1,322 million in the U.S. and USD 1,110 million in the rest of the world. Genmab receives royalties on the worldwide net sales of DARZALEX, both the intravenous and SC products, under the exclusive worldwide license to Janssen to develop, manufacture and commercialize daratumumab.

About Genmab

Genmab is an international biotechnology company with a core purpose guiding its unstoppable team to strive towards improving the lives of patients through innovative and differentiated antibody therapeutics. For more than 20 years, its passionate, innovative and collaborative team has invented next-generation antibody technology platforms and leveraged translational research and data sciences, which has resulted in a proprietary pipeline including bispecific T-cell engagers, next-generation immune checkpoint modulators, effector function enhanced antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates. To help develop and deliver novel antibody therapies to patients, Genmab has formed 20+ strategic partnerships with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. By 2030, Genmab's vision is to transform the lives of people with cancer and other serious diseases with Knock-Your-Socks-Off (KYSO) antibody medicines.

Established in 1999, Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with locations in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Princeton, New Jersey, U.S. and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit Genmab.com and follow us on Twitter.com/Genmab.

