Focus Financial Partners Inc.: Focus Financial Partners to Release 2023 Second Quarter Results on August 3

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, today announced that it will report its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Due to the definitive agreement for Focus to be acquired by affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, Focus is not expected to host an earnings conference call or take questions from the investment community.

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

Investor and Media Contact

Tina Madon

Senior Vice President

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Focus Financial Partners

P: +1-646-813-2909

tmadon@focuspartners.com

SOURCE: Focus Financial Partners Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769226/Focus-Financial-Partners-to-Release-2023-Second-Quarter-Results-on-August-3