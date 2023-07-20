Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Transformation vom Pennystock zum Markführer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JRK5 | ISIN: US34417P1003 | Ticker-Symbol: 2JE
Frankfurt
20.07.23
08:09 Uhr
46,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,40046,80015:16
46,40047,00015:13
ACCESSWIRE
20.07.2023 | 13:38
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Focus Financial Partners Inc.: Focus Financial Partners to Release 2023 Second Quarter Results on August 3

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, today announced that it will report its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Due to the definitive agreement for Focus to be acquired by affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, Focus is not expected to host an earnings conference call or take questions from the investment community.

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

Investor and Media Contact

Tina Madon
Senior Vice President
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Focus Financial Partners
P: +1-646-813-2909
tmadon@focuspartners.com

SOURCE: Focus Financial Partners Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769226/Focus-Financial-Partners-to-Release-2023-Second-Quarter-Results-on-August-3

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.