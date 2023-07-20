ARway Corporation: ARway.ai Secures $500,000 Annual License Agreement for Its Augmented Reality Spatial Computing Navigation Platform

Investor Livestream

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTC PINK:ARWYF)(FSE:E65), the leading provider of an innovative Augmented Reality Experience platform, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Map D, a well-established event technology company wholly owned by Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF / CSE:NTAR). This strategic collaboration aims to disrupt the lucrative trade show industry, valued at $50 billion, through the introduction of ARway's cutting-edge augmented reality indoor navigation system.

ARway.ai's spatial computing navigation platform leverages advanced AR technology and computer vision algorithms to overlay digital information onto the real world, enhancing navigation capabilities in various environments. Users can simply wear AR-enabled devices, such as smart glasses or use mobile devices, and experience real-time, context-aware navigation instructions overlaid onto their surroundings.

By leveraging the power of AI and spatial computing, ARway has developed a revolutionary no-code, no-beacon solution that employs visual marker tracking with centimeter precision. This breakthrough technology enables seamless and immersive augmented reality experiences, transforming how trade shows are navigated and experienced.

Map D recognizes the tremendous potential and timing in bringing ARway's augmented reality trade show navigation system to the market. With a first mover advantage, they are poised to revolutionize the industry by providing an unparalleled navigation experience for attendees and exhibitors alike. The collaboration between ARway and Map D promises to reshape the landscape of trade shows, creating enhanced engagement and value for participants.

With a deep understanding of the trade show industry, Map D specializes in providing innovative solutions that enhance attendee and exhibitor experiences. Map D has partnerships and works with some of the top companies, tradeshows and events in the industry.

Top tradeshows/events with Map D NATDA Trailer Show - Music City Center Nashville, Tennessee American Distilling Institute - ADI 2023 Craft Spirits Conference & Expo, Las Vegas, Nevada Adult Video Network - AVN Adult Entertainment Expo Las Vegas, Nevada CannaCon - Multiple shows across the US The National Association of Sporting Goods Wholesalers - 2023 NASGW Expo & Annual Meeting

Top companies MapD partners with EventHub American Tradeshow Services rainfocus Tradeshow Logic Kellen AJJ, Anthony J. Jennetti, Inc.



Map D's SVP Strategic Markets, Michael Candela comments "The fusion of Map D's robust interactive mapping technology with ARway's innovative augmented reality capabilities is not just an upgrade; it's a leap forward that promises to revolutionize the navigation, and advertising experiences at events!"

Under the terms of the license agreement, ARway will receive monthly payments totaling $41,666 for a duration of 12 months, amounting to a minimum guarantee of $500,000. Furthermore, should sales exceed $500,000 within any 12-month period, ARway will be entitled to a 10% royalty. Throughout the term, ARway will deliver comprehensive customer support and technical assistance to ensure a seamless integration and optimal experience for all stakeholders.

This momentous partnership between ARway and Map D sets the stage for a new era in the trade show industry, where augmented reality navigation becomes an integral part of the event experience. The synergy of these two industry leaders will undoubtedly drive innovation, foster growth, and position both companies at the forefront of the evolving event technology landscape.

For more information about ARway and its pioneering augmented reality solutions, please visitwww.arway.ai.

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai is a leading provider of an AI-powered Augmented Reality Experience platform. Their disruptive no-code, no-beacon spatial computing solution, enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision, revolutionizes the way people experience augmented reality. By combining cutting-edge technology with seamless integration, ARway empowers businesses and developers to create immersive and interactive AR experiences.

About Map D.

Map D. is a 13-year old event technology company wholly owned by Nextech3D.ai. With a deep understanding of the trade show industry, Map Dynamics specializes in providing innovative solutions that enhance attendee and exhibitor experiences. Through their strategic partnership with ARway, Map Dynamics aims to disrupt the trade show industry by introducing an unprecedented augmented reality navigation system.

Livestream Details

Join ARway.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg and special guest, Chief Product Officer Shadnam Khan for a special investor livestream and presentation of the new ARway.ai v2.5 spatial computing platform.

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Time: 1:00 p.m Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m Pacific Time

Link to Join: https://www.youtube.com/live/ACrWMmRSSq0?feature=share

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE: ARWY) (OTCQB: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

