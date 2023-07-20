CVC is pleased to announce the successful close of CVC Capital Partners IX ("Fund IX") at €26 billion, exceeding its €25 billion target. Its predecessor, CVC Capital Partners VIII, was raised in 2020 and closed at €22.3 billion.

CVC launched Fund IX in January 2023 and has experienced strong demand from a global blue chip investor base of returning and new institutional investors.

Rob Lucas, Managing Partner, said:

"We are extremely grateful to our investors for their support during the Fund IX fundraising. Our consistent outperformance across multiple cycles has allowed us to build long-term relationships with the highest quality institutional investors.

"Over the last 30 years, CVC has developed an international network of 25 local offices and a global team of over 850 professionals. This provides us with a real competitive advantage in making the best investments and creating sustainable value for our investors.

"With Fund IX and our wider family of funds, we look forward to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to build better businesses around the world."

CVC manages more than €140 billion of AUM globally across six complementary investment strategies comprising CVC Europe/Americas, CVC Asia, CVC Strategic Opportunities, CVC Growth, CVC Credit and CVC Secondaries (Glendower).

CVC is a leading private equity and investment advisory firm with a network of 25 offices throughout Europe, Asia and the US, with approximately €140 billion of assets under management. CVC has six complementary strategies across private equity, secondaries and credit, for which we have secured commitments in excess of €165 billion from some of the world's leading institutional investors across its private equity and credit strategies. Funds managed or advised by CVC are invested in over 125 companies worldwide, which have combined annual sales of approximately €100 billion and employ more than 550,000 people. For further information about CVC please visit: www.cvc.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

