Trident 1 FFL Software Excited to Be Featured Partner on the Gunfather: Restorations for Season 2

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Trident 1 is excited to announce we have partnered with Louie "The Gunfather" Tuminaro and the Custom Shop, Inc. team for the upcoming season of The Gunfather: Restorations. The show, which airs on The Outdoor Channel, follows Tuminaro and his team as they restore classic firearms.





"We are thrilled to have Trident 1 FFL Software as a partner on this season of The Gunfather: Restorations," said Tuminaro. "Their software is essential for our business, and we are excited to share their story with our viewers."

Trident 1 FFL Software is a leading provider of FFL software and POS solutions. Their software helps gun dealers manage their inventory, process background checks, and comply with federal and state regulations.

"We are proud to partner with The Gunfather: Restorations and Custom Shop, Inc.," said Trident 1 FFL Software CEO, Jake Newbold. "Their show is a great way to showcase the craft of gunsmithing and expert hand-crafted workmanship."

The new season of The Gunfather: Restorations will premiere on Outdoor Channel in September 2023.

About The Gunfather: Restorations

The Gunfather: Restorations is a reality television show that follows Louie "The Gunfather" Tuminaro and his team as they restore classic firearms. The show airs on The Outdoor Channel and has been praised for its educational content and Tuminaro's passion for gunsmithing.

About Trident 1 FFL Software

Trident 1 FFL Software is a leading provider of FFL software solutions. Their software helps gun dealers manage their inventory, process background checks, and comply with federal and state regulations. Trident 1 FFL Software is headquartered in Houston, TX.

