Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Transformation vom Pennystock zum Markführer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
20.07.2023 | 14:02
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trident 1 FFL Software Excited to Be Featured Partner on the Gunfather: Restorations for Season 2

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Trident 1 is excited to announce we have partnered with Louie "The Gunfather" Tuminaro and the Custom Shop, Inc. team for the upcoming season of The Gunfather: Restorations. The show, which airs on The Outdoor Channel, follows Tuminaro and his team as they restore classic firearms.

Trident 1 and the Gunfather

Trident 1 and the Gunfather
Proud partners



"We are thrilled to have Trident 1 FFL Software as a partner on this season of The Gunfather: Restorations," said Tuminaro. "Their software is essential for our business, and we are excited to share their story with our viewers."

Trident 1 FFL Software is a leading provider of FFL software and POS solutions. Their software helps gun dealers manage their inventory, process background checks, and comply with federal and state regulations.

"We are proud to partner with The Gunfather: Restorations and Custom Shop, Inc.," said Trident 1 FFL Software CEO, Jake Newbold. "Their show is a great way to showcase the craft of gunsmithing and expert hand-crafted workmanship."

The new season of The Gunfather: Restorations will premiere on Outdoor Channel in September 2023.

About The Gunfather: Restorations
The Gunfather: Restorations is a reality television show that follows Louie "The Gunfather" Tuminaro and his team as they restore classic firearms. The show airs on The Outdoor Channel and has been praised for its educational content and Tuminaro's passion for gunsmithing.

About Trident 1 FFL Software
Trident 1 FFL Software is a leading provider of FFL software solutions. Their software helps gun dealers manage their inventory, process background checks, and comply with federal and state regulations. Trident 1 FFL Software is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Contact Information
Leila Adnani
Director of Marketing
leila@personalizedsolu.com
800-652-4930

SOURCE: Trident 1

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768474/Trident-1-FFL-Software-Excited-to-Be-Featured-Partner-on-the-Gunfather-Restorations-for-Season-2

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.