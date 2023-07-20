GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare's Stream Hatchet Reports Esports Livestreaming Hours Increased 15% During the 2023 First Quarter

Total esports hours watched were over 650 million during the 2023 first quarter

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Stream Hatchet, a streaming analytics and business intelligence platform and wholly-owned subsidiary of GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), recently published its esports Livestreaming Trends Report for the 2023 First Quarter.

Stream Hatchet's latest esports report offers a detailed outlook into the past and current state of the esports livestreaming market, and its relevance to the popularity of streaming platforms, esports organizations, tournaments, and creators. Key takeaways include:

Esports livestreaming hours watched continue to grow year-over-year and are up 15% during the 2023 first quarter.

Twitch and YouTube continue to dominate the space for esports livestreaming viewership, making up 62% and 30% of the market, respectively.

Optimizing esports tournaments to garner the highest possible viewership is imperative for tournament operators, teams, brands, and everyone involved. Allowing livestreaming creators to co-stream events has proved to be a great way to not only boost viewership, but overall chat engagement from fans, as seen in several case studies.

"Stream Hatchet has become a powerful analytics and business intelligence platform for the esports industry. Their market leading reports confirm the robust growth the esports and streaming markets have experienced. In fact, total esports hours watched during the first quarter has increased to over 650 million hours, up from 568 million hours watched in the first quarter of 2022 and 270 million hours watched during the first quarter of 2020," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare.

For more information on Stream Hatchet and insight into the esports and streaming markets, please visit their website at www.streamhatchet.com. Stream Hatchet's next Livestreaming Trends Report will be issued in the coming weeks.

