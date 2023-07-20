Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2023) - Moovly Media Inc. (TSXV: MVY) (OTCQB: MVVYF) (FSE: 0PV2) ("Moovly" or the "Company"), a leading SaaS platform for video creation, is pleased to announced the launch of its cutting-edge tool, the "News Video Maker." Developed in collaboration with a prominent news publishing and content platform company in the USA. This innovative tool empowers journalists to effortlessly produce captivating "teaser" videos for their websites and social media channels. The News Video Maker aims to boost traffic, advertising revenue, and subscriptions, revolutionizing the news media sector.

Revolutionary News Media Content Creation

The News Video Maker allows users to create eye-catching "teaser" videos with just a few clicks, in a matter of minutes, and at affordable prices - all without requiring any video making skills. This powerful tool is set to benefit a wide range of organizations, including:

Newspapers and News Agencies

Press Agencies and PR departments

Bloggers and other content syndication organizations

RSS Syndication and Feed Aggregation companies

Dynamic Templating Technology

Moovly's News Video Maker leverages the Company's latest "Dynamic Templating Technology" enabling subscribers to build advanced dynamic templates for various application-specific Video Maker tools. This technology offers enhanced template design flexibility, allowing the same template to be utilized for multiple news articles automatically. By adapting to the volume of media content received from different sources (rss-feeds, content management systems, etc.), Moovly's dynamic templates optimize efficiency and convenience for users.

Comprehensive Set of Tools for the News and Publishing Sector

When combined with Moovly's GPT and other AI features, like the Company's Text-to-Video capabilities, Moovly becomes a comprehensive solution for the News and Publishing sector. Moovly continues to deliver on its commitment to innovation and providing clients with the tools they require swiftly and cost-effectively.

The News Video Maker is now available to all Moovly users. For more information, visit:

News Video Maker: https://www.moovly.com/news-video-maker

AI / GPT Video Generator: https://www.moovly.com/features/gpt

Moovly: https://www.moovly.com

Moovly CEO, Brendon Grunewald said, "We are delighted to have been chosen by a leading company in this space to drive their revenue by using our platform to create videos through the automation of video content creation. Our clients continue to inspire us, and together with our exceptional engineering staff, we consistently deliver fast and cost effective video functionality to meet our clients' needs."

The Company also announces the resignation of Michelle Gahagan as director, effective immediately. The board of directors thanks Michelle for her services to the Company over the years, and wishes her well in her future endeavors. The Company intends to commence a search for a new director to fill the resulting casual vacancy.

About Moovly:

Moovly is the leading provider of creative cloud-based tools to create compelling marketing, communications, and training videos and video presentations. Moovly's advanced Studio Editor with millions of assets seamlessly integrated (via a partnership with Getty Images) is all you need to create engaging video content to promote, communicate or explain your product, service or message. Moovly's API and Automator technologies allow third parties to automate parts or all of the content creation process, including mass video customization, personalized videos (video version of mail merge), automatic content creation, or updating by connecting data sources. With clients including users from over 300 of the Fortune 500, small businesses, freelancers, and Ivy League universities, Moovly is an intuitive, cost-effective choice for DIY creation of engaging video-based content.

Files are available for download in our press room at www.moovly.com/pressroom.

For additional information about Moovly, please visit www.moovly.com.

Brendon Grunewald

President, CEO and Director

Email: press@moovly.com

