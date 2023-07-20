Janus Henderson announces the appointment of Marc Pinto as Head of Americas Equities, Lucas Klein as Head of EMEA and Asia Pacific Equities, and Julian McManus as lead portfolio manager on the Global Alpha Equity team.

Returning to Janus Henderson, the firm is delighted to welcome Marc Pinto back as Head of Americas Equities. Marc spent over 26 years with the firm as one of its most successful and respected portfolio managers. He will be responsible for leading the Equity portfolio management and research teams based across the U.S., supporting them in achieving its mission of delivering differentiated insights and disciplined investments for clients and their clients. Marc will be based in Denver as of August and report directly to Ali Dibadj, CEO of Janus Henderson.

Marc Pinto said: "It is with great confidence about the recent direction of the firm that I rejoin Janus Henderson and its wonderful Americas Equities team. Our portfolio managers and research analysts have proven time and again to be world-class. It is an honor to lead them, and to partner with our client-service teams, to bring our investment performance to existing and new clients every day."

Janus Henderson is equally excited to announce that Lucas Klein will join in September as Head of EMEA and Asia Pacific Equities. Lucas brings over 25 years of industry experience and joins the firm from Fidelity International, where he was most recently Global Head of Equity Research. He will be based in London and report directly to Ali Dibadj.

In joining Janus Henderson, Lucas takes over the leadership of EMEA and Asia Pacific Equities from Alex Crooke, who has expressed his desire to dedicate himself fully to his passion for investing within the firm. Alex will continue to manage The Bankers Investment Trust and the Global Equity Income strategy. Janus Henderson is pleased to have such a talented investor continuing to deliver for its clients.

Lucas Klein said: "I am thrilled to be joining Janus Henderson. The EMEA and Asia Pacific Equities team is a high-calibre one that has consistently delivered outstanding performance for our clients, and their clients. Partnering with these world-class investors, and all the other colleagues at the firm, will allow us to continue delivering on our firm's purpose of 'investing in a brighter future together'. I am delighted to be taking over from Alex and be able to work with him on an ongoing basis, ensuring a seamless transition for our clients and colleagues."

Janus Henderson is also delighted to announce the promotion of Julian McManus to lead portfolio manager on the Global Alpha Equity team. For the past six years, and with great success, Julian has been co-portfolio manager on the International Alpha Equity strategy and Global Alpha Equity strategy. He has over 30 years of financial industry experience and the firm is pleased to announce his natural progression and seamless transition to this important role.

Julian McManus said: "After almost six years as co-portfolio manager, 19 years at Janus Henderson, and 30 years in the financial services industry, I am excited about the opportunity that lies ahead to deliver outstanding performance on our Global Alpha Equity franchises to our growing number of clients."

After 12 years with Janus Henderson, and after careful consideration, George Maris has decided that now is the right time for him to leave the firm to pursue other opportunities. Janus Henderson thanks George for his contributions and insights.

Ali Dibadj, CEO Janus Henderson said: "Our equity businesses across the globe are at the heart of our strategy, and the changes we are announcing today demonstrate that we can attract the best talent and have an exceptionally strong bench, to help us deliver on that strategy. The entire firm, including each investor across our funds, is delighted to welcome Marc back to Janus Henderson. We are equally delighted to welcome Lucas to the team and have such well-respected colleagues as Julian and Alex continuing to manage money on behalf of our valued clients."

Notes to editors

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping clients define and achieve superior financial outcomes through differentiated insights, disciplined investments, and world-class service.

As of March 31, 2023, Janus Henderson had approximately US$311 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 24 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the NYSE and the ASX.

Source: Janus Henderson Group plc

This press release is solely for the use of members of the media and should not be relied upon by personal investors, financial advisers or institutional investors. We may record telephone calls for our mutual protection, to improve customer service and for regulatory record keeping purposes. All opinions and estimates in this information are subject to change without notice

Issued by Janus Henderson Investors. Janus Henderson Investors is the name under which investment products and services are provided by Janus Henderson Investors International Limited (reg no. 3594615), Janus Henderson Investors UK Limited (reg. no. 906355), Janus Henderson Fund Management UK Limited (reg. no. 2678531), Henderson Equity Partners Limited (reg. no.2606646), (each registered in England and Wales at 201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority) and Janus Henderson Investors Europe S.A. (reg no. B22848 at 2 Rue de Bitbourg, L-1273, Luxembourg and regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier). Henderson Secretarial Services Limited (incorporated and registered in England and Wales, registered no. 1471624, registered office 201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE) is the name under which company secretarial services are provided. All these companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Janus Henderson Group plc. (incorporated and registered in Jersey, registered no. 101484, with registered office at 13 Castle Street, St Helier, Jersey, JE1 1ES). Janus Henderson Investors (Australia) Limited ABN 47 124 279 518 is not under any obligation to update this information to the extent that it is or becomes out of date or incorrect.

Janus Henderson, Knowledge Shared and Knowledge Labs are trademarks of Janus Henderson Group plc or one of its subsidiaries. Janus Henderson Group plc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230720861062/en/

Contacts:

Press Enquiries

Janus Henderson Investors

Media contacts:

Nicole Mullin, Director of Media Relations, UK, EMEA, APAC and LatAm

Nicole.Mullin@janushenderson.com

Sarah Johnson, Director of US Media Relations and Corporate Communications

Sarah.Johnson@janushenderson.com

Investor Relations contact:

Jim Kurtz, Head of Investor Relations

Jim.Kurtz@janushenderson.com