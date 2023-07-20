Clinical labs face critical operational challenges that impede productivity-more patient samples to test, staffing shortages, and more documentation requirements.

The Atellica CI Analyzer for immunoassay and clinical chemistry testing aims to address labor shortage pain points and drive revenue growth, fostering agility beyond standardization and clinical equivalence.

Workflow advancements help labs achieve more predictable turnaround times, alleviate reporting burdens, and refocus staff attention on critical lab operations.

The newest addition to the Siemens Healthineers Atellica in vitro diagnostics portfolio, the Atellica CI Analyzer1 for immunoassay and clinical chemistry testing, has received FDA clearance and is now available in many of the world's major markets. Labs operating at low to medium testing volumeswill benefit from competitive advantages that the analyzer offers, including improved turnaround time predictability, advanced reporting functionality, and focused safety and security measures.

Every lab, regardless of size, needs to tackle big challenges resulting from labor shortages-from producing test results reliably to enable predictable care, to protecting staff, securing data, and reaching environmental goals. The Atellica CI Analyzer makes it possible for both standalone labs and satellite labs of wider health networks to have the same reagents, consumables, and intelligent software as the company's flagship Atellica Solution-now condensed into a 1.9 square meters footprint ideal for smaller laboratories.

"Workflow standardization and clinical equivalence are critical components of a successful laboratory operation within a health network. The Atellica CI Analyzer elevates laboratory operations to a new level of agility," said Sharon Bracken, head of Diagnostics for Siemens Healthineers. "Labs today need testing instrumentation and informatics that can easily keep pace with rapidly changing testing demands as they occur. This next-generation laboratory analyzer anticipates workflow bottlenecks, mitigates them proactively, and delivers insights based on data that help laboratory staff do their job more effectively and efficiently."

CEO of Acibadem Labmed Clinic Laboratories and a Siemens Healthineers customer, Dr. Mustafa Serteser explains, "For mid- or low-volume sized laboratories, the Atellica CI Analyzer is a best-in-class approach. Preservation of space in the lab, staff allocation per analyzer, turnaround time, and cost-effective usage of reagents are important and addressed with this analyzer."

The Atellica CI Analyzer is engineered thoughtfully with differentiating capabilities to leverage downtime and increase lab efficiency and profitability. Random access sampling, micro-volume aspiration, and automatic maintenance and quality control scheduling enable labs to deliver more predictable sample turnaround times. Chemistry and immunoassay engines run independently so throughput is not compromised if one of the two needs to stop.

Beyond delivering patient results, labs must address reporting requirements, cybersecurity, and staff satisfaction goals. The Atellica CI Analyzer comes equipped with the Atellica Laboratory Evaluation Suite to deliver inspection-ready reports. This helps labs meet accreditation guidelines without the need for additional software and enables laboratory staff to refocus their time on other critical lab operations. User authentication, role-based authorizations, and audit trails are available for increased security.

With a planned menu of more than 200 assays across 20 disease states, each lab in a health network can choose the best tests for its patient population to keep pace with demand and satisfy clinical needs of patients that may otherwise go unmet. More than 50 key assays can deliver results in under 14 minutes.

Learn more about the Atellica CI Analyzer.

1 The product is not commercially available in all countries. Its future availability cannot be guaranteed.

