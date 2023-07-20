Grid Dynamics Earns Membership in Microsoft's Azure Migration and Modernization Program - Enabling Its Clients to Accelerate Time to Value on Cloud Transformation Initiatives and Invest in More Advanced and Disruptive Business Driving Programs

Key Takeaways:

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, today proudly announced its entry into Microsoft's Azure Migration and Modernization Program (AMMP). This innovative partnership program helps accelerate and simplify clients' migration & modernization of cloud workloads and includes a range of training, services, and financial support for transformation programs. As a member of this exclusive program, Grid Dynamics enables its clients to accelerate time to value on cloud transformation programs-freeing up investment for more advanced & disruptive digital transformation projects with Grid Dynamics.

As a prerequisite of earning entry into Microsoft's AMMP, Grid Dynamics also achieved the notable Kubernetes on Azure Specialization-a major achievement for Microsoft Cloud Partners, and a validation of Grid Dynamics' expertise in the migration and modernization of clients' cloud applications and workloads. These two accomplishments mark a significant milestone in the collaboration between Grid Dynamics and Microsoft, particularly for larger-scale digital engineering and digital transformation programs.

"We are extremely proud to earn entry into Microsoft's AMMP and to have earned the Kubernetes on Azure Specialization," said Pat Converse, Director of Microsoft Partnership in Customer Success at Grid Dynamics. "Our technical expertise is at the forefront of the industry, and combined with Microsoft's AMMP program, we have a strategic market advantage in magnifying the business value of digital transformation programs for our clients."

Microsoft's AMMP has many other tangible go-to-market initiatives beyond providing training, services, and financial support. This innovative program also provides a framework for tighter collaboration with existing mutual clients as well as a collaboration framework to pursue prospective clients. Visit this page to learn more about Grid Dynamics' partnership with Microsoft.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience , big data , analytics , search , artificial intelligence , cloud & DevOps , and application modernization . Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, Mexico, Jamaica, the UK, Europe, and India. To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com . Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Grid Dynamics to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "continue," or "should," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, quotations and statements regarding the benefits of membership in Microsoft's AMMP, enhancing shareholder value, and our company's future growth.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Grid Dynamics' control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, any factors limiting our AMMP and other product capabilities, the benefits of our products, and our company's growth and growth strategy.

Grid Dynamics cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Grid Dynamics cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Grid Dynamics does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect Grid Dynamics, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report on Form 10-Q filed May 4, 2023, and in other periodic filings, Grid Dynamics makes with the SEC.

