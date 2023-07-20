Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2023) - Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) ("Miata" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects with a current focus on its Cabin Lake Property in the Omineca Mining Division of central British Columbia, is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

Effective at the open of market today, the Company's shares will begin to trade on the CSE under the symbol MMET. Company information including Bid and Ask prices will be available on the CSE website at www.thecse.com. Miata filed its final long-form prospectus on July 6, 2023, which is available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

The Company wishes to thank its shareholders for their continued support, and is excited to update the market on its progress in the coming months.

About Miata Metals Corp.

Miata is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: MMET). The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Currently, the Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Cabin Lake Property in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia. The Company continuously evaluates opportunities to acquire interest in additional exploration stage mineral properties in stable jurisdictions.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Dr. Jacob (Jaap) Verbaas, P. Geo | CEO and Director

