Yunhong CTI Ltd. to Host Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call on August 3rd

LAKE BARRINGTON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) ("Yunhong CTI" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of custom film products, novelty balloons, gift items and flexible packaging products, today announced that the Company will be hosting an investor conference call and live webcast on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 10:00 am ET to review its second quarter 2023 financial results.

Conference Call / Webcast Information

The live webcast will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2863/48658. For those planning to participate in the call, please dial +1-888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international). The Conference ID is 327381.

A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the call at +1-877-481-4010 (domestic) or +1-919-882-2331 (international), using replay conference ID 48658.

About Yunhong CTI Ltd.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. is one of the leading manufacturers and marketers of foil balloons and produces laminated and printed films for commercial uses. Yunhong CTI also distributes balloon-inspired gift items and markets its products throughout the United States and in several other countries. For more information about our business, visit our corporate website at www.ctiindustries.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements (within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) that involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time. These "forward-looking" statements may include, but are not limited to, statements containing words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "goal," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," or similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future results. Although we believe that our opinions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and our actual results may differ substantially from statements made herein. We cannot anticipate the duration of increased tariffs between the United States and other countries, particularly China. We do not know the ultimate resolution of elevated helium prices that impact our customers and negatively impact our revenue. We cannot anticipate future impacts from inflation, supply chain, labor availability and freight issues, and any global instability. We do not know whether we will be successful in passing such additional costs through to customers. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on our operations, and we do not yet know the ultimate depth or duration of that disruption. More information on factors that could affect CTI's business and financial results are included in its public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Company Contact:

info@ctiindustries.com

+ 1-847-382-1000

Investor Relations Contact:

TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@tradigitalir.com

SOURCE: Yunhong CTI Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769267/Yunhong-CTI-Ltd-to-Host-Second-Quarter-2023-Conference-Call-on-August-3rd