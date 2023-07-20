Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.07.2023
Transformation vom Pennystock zum Markführer?
WKN: A2ASF5 | ISIN: US22266L1061 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Frankfurt
27.02.23
16:02 Uhr
76,38 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
COUPA SOFTWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COUPA SOFTWARE INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.07.2023 | 15:06
119 Leser
Beroe Inc.: Beroe LiVE.Ai Certified as Coupa Business Spend Management Platform Ready

Beroe LiVE.Ai is Now Available in the Coupa App Marketplace, Extending Coupa's Platform, and Increasing Smart Decision Making for Procurement Leaders/Teams

RALEIGH, N.C., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beroe Inc., a global SaaS-based procurement intelligence provider, announced that it will offer Beroe LiVE.Ai in the Coupa App Marketplace, connecting businesses with certified pre-built solutions. Coupa Software certified the Beroe LiVE.Ai for use within the Coupa Business Spend Management (BSM) Platform, its cloud-based platform that empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to make smarter spending decisions.

Beroe_Logo

Beroe LiVE.Ai is an AI-powered platform that brings together data, intelligence, and insights across market, supply chain, category benchmarking, supplier, cost, risk, and price under a single umbrella, enabling procurement organizations to minimize risk and maximize opportunities.

"With the current economic and geopolitical climate, where procurement teams across the globe are seeking insights on what is impacting their business, the need for market intelligence is critical," said Nigel Pegg, VP & GM of Coupa Platform and App Marketplace at Coupa. "We're proud to have Beroe on the Coupa App Marketplace to give our customers even greater visibility into what is affecting their business to help them make smarter sourcing decisions."

As a certified CoupaLink solution, Beroe LiVE.Ai meets the requirements established by Coupa through its CoupaLink Partner Program and is available in the Coupa App Marketplace. The CoupaLink Partner Program enables software partners to build complementary solutions that easily connect into the Coupa platform. Customers benefit by discovering and connecting solutions to optimize their business spend and reducing business risk while reducing the cost of third-party software integration.

"Connecting Beroe LiVE.Ai to the Coupa Business Spend Management Platform will provide Coupa's customers access to contextualized supply market intelligence enabling procurement organizations to make the right sourcing decisions," said Beroe Inc. Chief Executive Vel Dhinagaravel. "We look forward to deepening our relationship with Coupa to further help their customers transform their procurement organizations."

For more information on Beroe LiVE.Ai and how it can help customers to find the right data, intelligence, and insights visit the Coupa App Marketplace at marketplace.coupa.com.

(https://marketplace.coupa.com/en-US/apps/352566/beroe-liveai-procurement-intelligence)

Coupa, Coupa Business Spend Management (BSM), CoupaLink, and all Coupa logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Coupa Software, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Beroe

Beroe is a global SaaS-based procurement intelligence and analytics provider. We deliver intelligence, data, and insights that enable companies to make smarter sourcing decisions - leading to lower costs, reduced risk, and greater profits. Beroe has been a trusted source of intelligence for more than 15 years and presently partners with 10,000 companies worldwide, including 400 of the Fortune 500 companies. For more information about Beroe Inc., please visit https://www.beroeinc.com/

Beroe Media Contact:
Debobrata Hembram
debobrata.hembram@beroe-inc.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/777512/Beroe_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beroe-liveai-certified-as-coupa-business-spend-management-platform-ready-301881913.html

