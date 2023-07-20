WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Awarded $3.2 Million Mobility Managed Services Contract from the Federal Communications Commission

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity & Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS), and IT as a Service (ITaaS), announced today that it was awarded a $3.2 million contract for wireless mobility services by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The period of performance is one-year base phase followed by four-year option periods.

WidePoint will be responsible for mobile lifecycle and telecom expense management services for all FCC managed mobile devices. Core tasks include:

Wireless Contract Administration Services

Inventory Management

Invoice Management and Audit Services

Rate Plan Optimization

Smartphones, Cellular Devices, and Accessories Provisioning

Reporting and Analytics/Management Solutions

Bill Payment Services

Device and Line of Service Ordering on Behalf of The FCC

Device Disposition/Exchange-Sale/Recycling Services

Device Logistics Services

WidePoint will also obtain and manage cellular services from wireless carriers for the FCC.

Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO, stated: "WidePoint is proud that our MMS and TEM expertise, performance track record and Intelligent Telecommunications Management System were recognized by the FCC. We are excited that the FCC is returning as a client after our initial contract work from 2013-2016. WidePoint looks forward to delivering mobile lifecycle and telecom expense management services for the FCC and expanding our work in support of yet another U.S. Government agency."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover or John Yi

949-574-3860

WYY@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769237/WidePoint-Awarded-32-Million-Mobility-Managed-Services-Contract-from-the-Federal-Communications-Commission