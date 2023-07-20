Pathify Further Distances Itself From the Pack in H1 2023

Pathify smashes past the 100 customer milestone as institutions look to revolutionize the student technology experience.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Pathify - the only centralized user experience hub for higher ed - continued to set the pace in the ever-evolving higher ed digital experience race by flying well beyond the 100 customer milestone, while also maintaining a high level of operational efficiency. This coincides with many institutions needing to replace legacy portals over the next year.

"With several established app companies appearing to shift focus away from higher ed, and a really well-established legacy portal being sunsetted in less than a year, our phone is basically ringing off the hook," said Pathify's Chief Revenue Officer Matt Hammond. "That said, I'm probably most proud of how we continue to build the company in a sustainable manner. It's critical we maintain the health of the business through this surge and it's really rewarding to have successfully made the transition from start-up to growth company."

Some of the schools contributing to this growth in the first half of 2023 include:

Grand Valley State University

Santa Barbara City College

Touro College

Nova Southeastern University

University of Southern Indiana

Des Moines Area Community College

Augusta University

"This momentum absolutely sets the tone for the back half of the year and beyond," said Pathify's Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Chase Williams. "We have several incredible product releases planned that will be nothing short of transformative. Everything we do is designed to support our new and existing customers to reach levels of success they didn't imagine possible."

Pathify fills the massive user experience void at the center of the higher education digital ecosystem, delivering a personalized user experience unifying technology, content, communications and people. Offering highly personalized experiences for users at every point in their journey, the Engagement Hub encourages system-agnostic integrations, collaborative social groups, personalized tasks and multi-channel communication with full web/mobile parity.

The aforementioned institutions join existing customers such as Utah State University, Rutgers University, Brigham Young University - and many more.

About Pathify

Obsessed with making great technology while developing incredible long-term relationships with customers, Pathify remains hyper-focused on creating stellar experiences across the entire student lifecycle - from prospect to alumni. Delivering cloud-based, integration-friendly software designed to drive engagement, Pathify pushes personalized information, content, and resources to the right people, at the right time - on any device. Led by former higher ed executives, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders, the team at Pathify focuses every day on the values Impact, Wit, Contrast, Technique and Care.

Learn more at pathify.com.

