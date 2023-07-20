InsightAce Analytics Pvt. Ltd.: Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size to Expand Lucratively and Reach $42.43 Bn by 2031 - Explained Details | Updated InsightAce Study

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of the market assessment report on "Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Deployment Option (Cloud-based Solutions, On-Premise Solutions, and Web-based Solutions), By Type of Solution Offered (Appointment Management Solutions, Electronic Health Record Integration Solutions, Patient Education Solutions, Remote Patient Monitoring Solutions, and Other Solutions), By Application Area (Financial Health Management, Fitness & Wellbeing, Home Health Management, Research & Development, and Social Health Management), By End-user (Healthcare Providers, Individuals, Payers, and Other End-users) Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"



According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, theGlobal Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size is valued at US$ 10.70 Bn in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 42.43 Bn in 2031, recording a promising CAGR of 17.05% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

Patient Engagement Solutions involve innovative healthcare technologies that connect clinicians, patients, payers, and partners in differentiated ways. The patient engagement solutions allow access to patient data anytime, anywhere, which aids in delivering high-quality and sustainable healthcare for all.

Patient engagement software and platforms allow patients to access their medical records, schedule appointments and communicate with doctors, making remote patient monitoring easy. Recent advances in patient engagement technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, personalized care, telemedicine, and remote monitoring tools, have revolutionized the healthcare sector by digitizing all aspects of care.

Nowadays, the healthcare sector is turning to information technologies to increase patient engagement in general and handle COVID-19 in particular. Doctors can use modern IT technology to reach their patients anytime and anywhere and provide helpful information at the right time.

Patient engagement systems have various benefits, including appointment reminders and effortless rescheduling, ease of access, patient education, real-time data management, prescription refills, chatbot or messaging options, enhanced communication between patients and their healthcare providers, and remote access to healthcare services. Considering these benefits and the need for virtual healthcare, companies are innovating and implementing different patient engagement strategies, likely to surge the market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players in the Patient Engagement Solutions Market are:

AdvancedMD

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

athenahealth, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cognizant

Coviu

CPSI

CureMD Healthcare

eClinicalWorks

Epic Systems Corporation

GE Healthcare

Get Real Health

GetWellNetwork Inc.

Harris Healthcare

Health Catalyst

IBM Corporation

IQVIA

Kareo

Klara Technologies, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lincor Solutions Ltd.

McKesson Corporation

Medecision Inc.

Medhost

MediBuddy

Medisysinc.Com

Meditech

Medtronic

Microsoft

Mocero Health

NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Oneview Healthcare

Orion Health Ltd.

Patient point LLC

Philips

Physitrack

Phytel Inc.

ResMed

Solutionreach, Inc.

SolvEdge

Symphony Care

Validic

Veradigm (formly Allscript)

Vivify Health

Well-Beat

WellStack

Wolters Kluwer

YourCareUniverse Inc.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 10.70 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 42.43 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 17.05 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Deployment Option, By Type of Solution Offered, By Application Area, By End-User Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; South East Asia; South Korea; South East Asia Competitive Landscape Athenahealth, Coviu, GetWellNetwork, Health Catalyst, MediBuddy, Mocero Health, Orion Health, Physitrack, SolvEdge, Veradigm (formly Allscript), Well-Beat, Wolters Kluwer, IBM, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Orion Health, GetWellNetwork athenahealth, Oneview Healthcare, MEDITECH, IQVIA, Get Real Health, Cognizant, Symphony Care, Harris Healthcare, Kareo, CureMD Healthcare, eClinicalWorks, Lincor Solutions, AdvancedMD, WellStack, IQVIA, Vivify Health, Medhost, Validic, MEDISYSINC, Patient point LLC, and Others. Customization Scope Free customization report with the procurement of the report, Modifications to the regional and segment scope. Particular Geographic competitive landscape. Pricing and Available Payment Methods Explore pricing alternatives that are customized to your particular study requirements.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The rising trend of using digital applications has accelerated the growth of this market. Additionally, the high prevalence of chronic diseases, rising government efforts to create awareness regarding healthcare engagement solutions, R&D activities by market players to innovate tools with high efficiency & security and government support to develop easily accessible healthcare solutions have further helped this market to grow during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the rapid implementation of cloud-based platforms and easy access to real-time data contributes to market growth. Several pharmaceutical companies use patient engagement tools to improve patient retention rates in clinical studies, which is anticipated to compel the demand for patient engagement solutions in the coming future. The COVID-19 outbreak has expanded the use of patient engagement solutions such as telehealth and virtual care, which is likely to witness significant growth during the projected period.

Challenges:

However, the lack of awareness bout digital healthcare solutions and patient data security concerns are predicted to impede market expansion during the forecast period. In addition, the scarcity of skilled IT professionals, high-priced healthcare IT systems, and maintenance & software update costs of these systems may restrict the market demand.

Regional Trends:

North America accounted for the maximum revenue share of the patient engagement solutions market in 2022. Major driving factors of this market are the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the need to reduce healthcare costs for better accessibility, well-developed infrastructure of industries, rising government initiatives to improve healthcare systems, and the demand for real-time data access.

In addition, Asia Pacific is expected to increase its participation in the global patient engagement solutions market over the projected period. The market in this region can be driven by the rapid expansion of cloud-based technology in healthcare and the high demand for high-quality, affordable healthcare services.

Key developments in the market:

In May 2023, Athenahealth, Inc. announced that LCH Health and Community Services had implemented athenaOne, athenahealth's integrated, cloud-based electronic health record (EHR), medical billing, and patient engagement solution, and athenaOne Dental, to provide a more unified experience for its patients & providers and to support the nonprofit's growth strategy.

Athenahealth, Inc. announced that LCH Health and Community Services had implemented athenaOne, athenahealth's integrated, cloud-based electronic health record (EHR), medical billing, and patient engagement solution, and athenaOne Dental, to provide a more unified experience for its patients & providers and to support the nonprofit's growth strategy. In May 2023, MediBuddy collaborated with Indel Money Limited to provide Indel Money Gold customers with access to various healthcare services, including unlimited General Physician consultation, health check-ups, and lab benefits up to Rs. 1000, and free delivery of medicines.

MediBuddy collaborated with Indel Money Limited to provide Indel Money Gold customers with access to various healthcare services, including unlimited General Physician consultation, health check-ups, and lab benefits up to Rs. 1000, and free delivery of medicines. In April 2023, Athenahealth rolled out a new tool called the Patient Digital Engagement Index to measure how well patients engage with digital health.

Athenahealth rolled out a new tool called the Patient Digital Engagement Index to measure how well patients engage with digital health. In July 2022, Health Catalyst, Inc. partnered with MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach, a leading, innovative nonprofit health system in Orange and Los Angeles Counties to improve care outcomes with innovative patient engagement technology.

Health Catalyst, Inc. partnered with MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach, a leading, innovative nonprofit health system in Orange and Los Angeles Counties to improve care outcomes with innovative patient engagement technology. In July 2022, MediBuddy acquired Clinix, an online doctor consultation startup. This acquisition will help MediBuddy penetrate the domestic rural market.

Market Segments

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Deployment Option

Cloud-based Solution

On-Premise Solutions

Web-based Solutions

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Type of Solution Offered

Appointment Management Solutions

Electronic Health Record Integration Solutions

Patient Education Solutions

Remote Patient Monitoring Solutions

Other Solutions

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Application Area

Financial Health Management

Fitness and Wellbeing

Home Health Management

Research and Development

Social Health Management

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on End-user

Healthcare Providers

Individuals

Payers

Others

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Patient Engagement Solutions Market Revenue (US$ Bn) by Country, 2023 to 2031

U.S.

Canada

Europe Patient Engagement Solutions Market Revenue (US$ Bn) by Country, 2023 to 2031

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Patient Engagement Solutions Market Revenue (US$ Bn) by Country, 2023 to 2031

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Patient Engagement Solutions Market Revenue (US$ Bn) by Country, 2023 to 2031

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Patient Engagement Solutions Market Revenue (US$ Bn) by Country, 2023 to 2031

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

