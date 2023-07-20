DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Result of AGM

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Result of AGM 20-Jul-2023 / 15:29 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Result of 2023 Annual General Meeting At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, held at The George IV, 185 Chiswick High Road, London, W4 2DR today at 11 a.m., all resolutions were passed on a poll. The total number of votes received on each resolution was as follows: % of Votes % of % of issued Votes Description Votes for votes against votes Votes total share capital withheld cast cast voted Annual Report & Accounts 1 103,657,441 100.00% 217 0.00% 103,657,658 75.65% 753 2 To declare a Final Dividend 103,658,276 100.00% 135 0.00% 103,658,411 75.65% - 3 2023 Directors' Remuneration 100,519,567 97.17% 2,927,006 2.83% 103,446,573 75.49% 211,838 Report 4 To elect Dawn Browne as a 103,601,707 99.99% 14,052 0.01% 103,615,759 75.62% 42,652 Director 5 To re-elect Helen Jones as a 101,907,806 99.47% 540,197 0.53% 102,448,003 74.77% 1,210,408 Director 6 To re-elect Robin Rowland as a 102,946,331 99.32% 701,010 0.68% 103,647,341 75.64% 11,070 Director 7 To re-elect Juliette Stacey as a 103,108,704 99.49% 532,982 0.51% 103,641,686 75.64% 16,725 Director 8 To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP 99,047,246 95.56% 4,605,770 4.44% 103,653,016 75.64% 5,395 as auditors To authorise Directors to set 9 the level of remuneration of the 103,634,490 99.99% 12,761 0.01% 103,647,251 75.64% 10,659 auditors 10 To authorise Directors to allot 102,113,351 98.51% 1,540,924 1.49% 103,654,275 75.65% 3,635 shares in the Company To authorise Directors to allot 11 shares without applying 101,630,433 98.27% 1,784,032 1.73% 103,414,465 75.47% 243,946 pre-emption rights* 12 To authorise the Company to buy 102,470,388 99.08% 949,362 0.92% 103,419,750 75.47% 238,661 back 'A' Ordinary shares* To amend the notice period for 13 general meetings other than 103,363,412 99.72% 285,876 0.28% 103,649,288 75.64% 9,123 AGMs*

*Special resolution requiring 75% majority.

Notes: 1. Any proxy appointments which give discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. 2. There were 137,026,243 ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue all of which had the right tovote. 6,574,734 ordinary shares were held in treasury which do not carry voting rights. 3. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of thevotes "for" or "against" a resolution.

Availability of documents

This information will also shortly be available to view on the Company's website at www.fullers.co.uk

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of the resolutions (other than those comprising ordinary business) passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

In addition, copies of resolutions 10 to 13 will be filed with Companies House.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2105

20 July 2023

