WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
20.07.23
08:03 Uhr
6,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Dow Jones News
20.07.2023 | 17:01
194 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Result of AGM

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Result of AGM 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Result of AGM 
20-Jul-2023 / 15:29 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") 
 
Result of 2023 Annual General Meeting 
 
At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, held at The George IV, 185 Chiswick High Road, London, W4 2DR today 
at 11 a.m., all resolutions were passed on a poll. The total number of votes received on each resolution was as 
follows: 
 
                              % of  Votes   % of        % of issued  Votes 
       Description           Votes for  votes  against  votes Votes total share capital withheld 
                              cast       cast        voted 
       Annual Report & Accounts 
1                       103,657,441 100.00% 217    0.00% 103,657,658 75.65%    753 
 
2       To declare a Final Dividend   103,658,276 100.00% 135    0.00% 103,658,411 75.65%     - 
3       2023 Directors' Remuneration   100,519,567 97.17% 2,927,006 2.83% 103,446,573 75.49%    211,838 
       Report 
4       To elect Dawn Browne as a    103,601,707 99.99% 14,052  0.01% 103,615,759 75.62%    42,652 
       Director 
5       To re-elect Helen Jones as a   101,907,806 99.47% 540,197  0.53% 102,448,003 74.77%    1,210,408 
       Director 
6       To re-elect Robin Rowland as a  102,946,331 99.32% 701,010  0.68% 103,647,341 75.64%    11,070 
       Director 
7       To re-elect Juliette Stacey as a 103,108,704 99.49% 532,982  0.51% 103,641,686 75.64%    16,725 
       Director 
8       To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP 99,047,246 95.56% 4,605,770 4.44% 103,653,016 75.64%    5,395 
       as auditors 
       To authorise Directors to set 
9       the level of remuneration of the 103,634,490 99.99% 12,761  0.01% 103,647,251 75.64%    10,659 
       auditors 
10      To authorise Directors to allot 102,113,351 98.51% 1,540,924 1.49% 103,654,275 75.65%    3,635 
       shares in the Company 
       To authorise Directors to allot 
11      shares without applying     101,630,433 98.27% 1,784,032 1.73% 103,414,465 75.47%    243,946 
       pre-emption rights* 
12      To authorise the Company to buy 102,470,388 99.08% 949,362  0.92% 103,419,750 75.47%    238,661 
       back 'A' Ordinary shares* 
       To amend the notice period for 
13      general meetings other than   103,363,412 99.72% 285,876  0.28% 103,649,288 75.64%    9,123 
       AGMs*

*Special resolution requiring 75% majority.

Notes: 1. Any proxy appointments which give discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. 2. There were 137,026,243 ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue all of which had the right tovote. 6,574,734 ordinary shares were held in treasury which do not carry voting rights. 3. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of thevotes "for" or "against" a resolution.

Availability of documents

This information will also shortly be available to view on the Company's website at www.fullers.co.uk

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of the resolutions (other than those comprising ordinary business) passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

In addition, copies of resolutions 10 to 13 will be filed with Companies House.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2105

20 July 2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  259157 
EQS News ID:  1684925 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1684925&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2023 10:29 ET (14:29 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
