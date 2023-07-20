Anzeige
20.07.2023
Phenomenex Introduces New HPLC Column for Ionic Pesticides Analyses in Underivatized Food and Environmental Samples

The column's proprietary phase allows effective separation of anionic and cationic pesticides using a single column, fast conditioning, and delivers robust analysis.

TORRANCE, Calif., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phenomenex Inc., a global leader in the research and manufacture of advanced technologies for the separation sciences, today announced the launch of Luna Polar Pesticides HPLC column which features a proprietary phase that effectively separates cationic and anionic pesticides from underivatized food, feed, air, and water samples, fast conditioning, and delivers robust ionic pesticide analysis.

Luna Polar Pesticides

The Luna Polar Pesticides HPLC column is designed to help resolve the most common challenges food safety analysts encounter daily: robust determination of analytes due to matrices complexity and polarity, lengthy process due to the high number of injections needed for column conditioning, time-consuming sample preparation due to the need for derivatization, and the need to use separate columns (and systems) to determine both anionic and cationic pesticides from a sample.

The Luna Polar Pesticides HPLC column's versatile selectivity allows the separation of cationic and anionic pesticides from underivatized samples on the same column. The fully porous particle morphology of the column allows for high sample loading. Its unique selectivity provides high retention of polar analytes, fast equilibration, can be used in positive and negative mode, and offers 100% aqueous and organic stability. The particles' pore size of 100 Å has proven to be optimal for pesticide analysis, and the 8% carbon load delivers a great balance of polar and nonpolar retention.

Collaborative studies done with renowned laboratories and experienced food analysts demonstrate the robustness and versatility of Luna Polar Pesticides. Dr. Giacomo Napolitano, Lab Manager at Lifeanalytics S.r.l., stated "The Luna Polar Pesticides significantly reduced analysis time thanks to its fast re-equilibration! This column has improved our polar pesticides analyses."

The new Luna Polar Pesticides HPLC column is available in different sizes to fully suit analysts' needs: 30 x 2.1mm, 50 x 2.1mm, 100 x 2.1mm, 150 x 2.1mm, and 150 x 3.0mm. The column is compatible with SecurityGuard ULTRA cartridge for column protection.

Download Technical Note: Efficient Approach for the Reliable Determination of Underivatized Anionic and Cationic Pesticides.

To find more visit https://www.phenomenex.com/LunaPolarPesticides

About Phenomenex
Phenomenex is a global technology leader committed to developing novel analytical chemistry solutions that solve the separation and purification challenges of researchers in industrial, clinical research, government, and academic laboratories. From drug discovery and pharmaceutical development to food safety and environmental analysis, Phenomenex chromatography solutions accelerate science and help researchers improve global health and well-being.

For more information, please visit www.phenomenex.com and follow the company's blog at www.scienceunfiltered.com

Let's connect: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Luna Polar Pesticides II

Enabling scientists inside the lab to create a better world outside. Leading Manufacturer of HPLC Columns, GC columns, Sample Prep Products, and Chromatography Accessories.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157890/Luna_Polar_Pesticides_Phenomenex.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157886/Luna_Polar_Pesticides_II_Phenomenex.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157889/PhenomenexLogo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phenomenex-introduces-new-hplc-column-for-ionic-pesticides-analyses-in-underivatized-food-and-environmental-samples-301881824.html

