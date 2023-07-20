The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 20.07.2023.

Die folgenden Instrumente auf XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 20.07.2023

.

ISIN Name

US10922N1037 Brighthouse Financial Inc.

US1270971039 Coterra Energy Inc.

US6687711084 Gen Digital Inc.

US43300A2033 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

US4461501045 Huntington Bancshares Inc.

US45866F1049 Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

US5253271028 Leidos Holdings Inc.

US5380341090 Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

US56585A1025 Marathon Petroleum Corp.

US5745991068 Masco Corp.

US70432V1026 Paycom Software Inc.

US73278L1052 Pool Corp.

US8243481061 Sherwin-Williams Co.

US9043112062 Under Armour Inc.

US91913Y1001 Valero Energy Corporation

