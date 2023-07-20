Regulatory News:

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT (FR0012419307 ALFOC) announces its unaudited revenues for the first quarter of 2023/24, ended June 30th, 2023.

Unaudited sales for the 1st quarter of 2023/24 (June 30th, 2023)

In million euros Non audited Q1 2023/24 Q1 2022/23 Variation Catalogue 10.5 18.3 -43% Back-catalogue 26.1 19.9 +31% Other 2.0 Total Group 38.6 38.2 +1%

The Group's sales reached €38.6 million in the first quarter of 2023/24, ended on June 30th, 2023. This quarter was mainly marked by the contribution of titles launched during previous exercises but also by the successful launches of Warhammer 40 000: Boltgun, developed by Auroch Digital and unveiled on May 23rd, followed by Aliens: Dark Descent unveiled on June 20th and developed by Tindalos Interactive.

As a reminder, the first quarter of the previous fiscal year benefited from the big success of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, launched in June 2022 and, to a lesser extent, from the full release of Hardspace: Shipbreaker

For the first time, the Group's revenues also include contributions from Dovetail Games Group, notably driven by the franchise Train Sim World and its DLC.

At constant scope, sales were €32.6 million.

90% of the group's sales were made through digital partners, and international sales accounted for 95%.

In addition, the Board of Directors of Focus Entertainment took note of the resignation for personal reasons of Mr. Frank Sagnier from his role as Board Member, effective immediately. Fabrice Larue, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mr. Frank Sagnier for his commitment and contribution to the Board of Directors, as an independent Board Member, President and Vice President of the Board of Directors."

As of today, the Board of Directors of Focus Entertainment is composed of 6 directors, 2 of whom are independent, thus complying with the recommendations of the Middlenext Code on this matter.

Mr. Frank Sagnier commented "I would like to express my gratitude to the President, to the entire Board of Directors and to the management team for their support during my tenure."

Focus Entertainment is fully committed and confident in executing its line-up for the FY 2023/24. The upcoming months will be quite intense with three major releases: first the release of Atlas Fallen (studio Deck 13, fully owned IP,) scheduled on August 10th, 2023, and during the second half of the fiscal year with those of major titles like Banishers: Ghost of New Eden, a new franchise in co-ownership with Don't Nod, and Warhammer 40.000: Space Marine 2, the sequel to the iconic game, Gamesworkshop's flagship license.

Financial Calendar

The FY2022/23 Annual Financial Report and Corporate Social and Environmental Responsibility Report will be posted online July 21, 2023, on https://investor.focus-entmt.com/en/results

Upcoming publications are as follows:

Publication Date 2023/24 Ordinary General Meeting Thursday, September 12th, 2023 2023/24 Q2 Sales Thursday, October 19th, 2023 2023/24 Half-Year Results Thursday, December 14th, 2023 2023/24 Q3 Sales Thursday, January 18th, 2024 2023/24 FY Sales Thursday, April 18th, 2024 2023/24 FY Results Thursday, June 20th 2024

About Focus Entertainment

About Focus Entertainment FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT is one of Europe's leading video game publishers and developers. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, SnowRunner, A Plague Tale, Atomic Heart, and Evil West, its vocation is to support leading French and international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT generates 95% of its sales internationally. The Group generated revenues of €194.1 million in 2022/23. For additional information, visit www.focusent.com

For more information follow us on:

Twitter LinkedIn Instagram YouTube Facebook

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230720729639/en/

Contacts:

Investors Relations

Laure d'Hauteville

Ph: 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00

E-mail: IR@focusent.com

Press Relations

Clémence Bigeon

Ph: 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00

E-mail: Clemence.BIGEON@focusent.com