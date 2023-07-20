Regulatory News:

Aelis Farma (ISIN: FR0014007ZB4 Ticker: AELIS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for brain diseases, today announces its participation in the 10th Gordon Research Conference (GRC), taking place from July 16 to 21, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.

The GRC is a leading international scientific conference that aims to advance the frontiers of science through the presentation of cutting-edge research, with a focus on interaction between scientists from different specialties. The conference programme includes a wide range of speakers, institutions and organisations from around the world, focusing on the latest developments in the field.

The programme for this 10th edition is based around the central theme of the neurobiology of cannabinoids: "Charting the Course to Novel Therapeutics from a Fundamental Understanding of Cannabinoid Neurobiology".

Pier Vincenzo Piazza, CEO of Aelis Farma, took part in a plenary session on Tuesday, July 18, to present the innovative approach developed by Aelis Farma for the treatment of cognitive disorders, based on "specific-signaling" inhibition of the CB1 cannabinoid receptor: "Signaling Specific Inhibitors of the CB1R as a New Approach for the Treatment of Cognitive Impairments".

"It has been a great honour to present to the scientists at the Gordon Conference on cannabinoids our recent work with AEF0217 on cognitive disorders in Down syndrome and in certain autism spectrum disorders such as Phelan-McDermid Syndrome. AEF0217 is the second drug candidate of our new pharmacological class, CB1-SSi. Discovered and developed by scientists at Aelis Farma, CB1-SSi appear to be able of selectively inhibiting the activity of the CB1 receptor involved in pathological states, without interfering with its normal physiological activity. AEF0217, currently in phase 1/2 clinical trials in people with Down syndrome, could become the first treatment for the cognitive deficits associated with this condition. AEF0217 could also help patients suffering from autism spectrum disorders, considerably expanding the fields of application of this drug candidate", stated Pier Vincenzo Piazza

About AELIS FARMA

Founded in Bordeaux in 2013, Aelis Farma is a biopharmaceutical company that is developing a new class of drugs, the Signaling-Specific inhibitors of the CB1 receptor of the endocannabinoid system (CB1-SSi). CB1-SSi have been developed by Aelis Farma based on the discovery of a natural brain defense mechanism by the team led by Dr. Pier Vincenzo Piazza, the Company's CEO, when he was director of Neurocentre Magendie of the INSERM in Bordeaux. By mimicking this natural mechanism, CB1-SSi appear to selectively inhibit the disease-related activity of the CB1 receptor without disrupting its normal physiological activity. CB1-SSi have consequently the potential to provide new treatments for several brain diseases.

Aelis Farma is currently developing two first-in-class clinical-stage drug candidates: AEF0117 for the treatment of CUD, currently being tested in a phase 2b study in the United States; and AEF0217 for cognitive disorders, including those of Down Syndrome (Trisomy 21), currently in a phase 1/2 study in Spain in people with Down syndrome. The Company also has a portfolio of new innovative CB1-SSi for the treatment of other disorders associated with a dysregulation of the activity of the CB1 receptor.

Aelis Farma draws on the talents of more than 20 highly qualified employees.

