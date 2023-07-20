Fullintel, LLC: Fullintel Partners With PWorld for a Threads Virtual Masterclass

Threads might only be two weeks old, but PWorld and Fullintel have two hours of content about it prepared for a webinar on July 27.

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / With more than 100 million users, Meta's new social platform Threads is changing how communicators think about social media. To help educate the public relations industry and communicators more broadly, Fullintel has partnered with PWorld, a leader in event production for the PR industry, to present a virtual masterclass on what Threads means for companies.

Hear from Fullintel's head of product and PR measurement expert James Rubec on what makes Threads unique, how people and brands can use it, and why it has grown so quickly.

"Threads is an opportunity for brands and consumers to start anew, or at least try to capture what made engaging on social media in short-form text fun again," says Rubec, who used Twitter data to predict election results between 2014-2017. "Threads is so new that there is a lot to be discovered - and, frankly, built in the first place."

If you haven't tried Threads or don't know where to start, Rubec, Fullintel, and the team from PWorld have the primer you need to get going.

For Fullintel, reviewing and understanding the newest social networks and content mediums is a critical focus. Tooling to monitor and measure Threads does not yet exist; this is where Fullintel's human-curated approach can provide brands with keen insights about conversations that matter.

Before you can report and benchmark, you must first understand and engage. Are the patterns that exist on Twitter or elsewhere going to emerge on Threads, will new features innovate past the competition? You'll have to register for the webinar to find out!

Virtual Threads Masterclass Details:

Time and Date: July 27, 2023, 10 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. 8 p.m. CET

July 27, 2023, 10 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. 8 p.m. CET Registration Link: https://www.thepworld.com/event/virtual-pr-masterclass-threads-by-instagram-top-things-you-need-to-know

What You'll Learn:

What Threads Is and How It Works: Get a fundamental understanding of Threads' core features, workflows, and tactics, and don't miss out on useful functions that make engaging on Threads easy for any communicator.

Get a fundamental understanding of Threads' core features, workflows, and tactics, and don't miss out on useful functions that make engaging on Threads easy for any communicator. Comprehensive Understanding: Learn what's new and different about Threads. Find out how it has grown and what makes it unique compared to other short-form-text apps.

Learn what's new and different about Threads. Find out how it has grown and what makes it unique compared to other short-form-text apps. Enhanced Communication Skills : Dive into what content styles perform the best on Threads and how its audiences are driving a different style of communication.

: Dive into what content styles perform the best on Threads and how its audiences are driving a different style of communication. Privacy and Security: We'll also review regulations and restrictions across Europe, and how Threads has navigated its roll-out to align with regulators. Find out why Meta has blocked VPN access for European users and how creators have been treated on the nascent social platform.

We'll also review regulations and restrictions across Europe, and how Threads has navigated its roll-out to align with regulators. Find out why Meta has blocked VPN access for European users and how creators have been treated on the nascent social platform. Strategic Visual Storytelling: See examples of what viral content looks like on Threads, and learn what measurement strategies work today and what innovations in reporting for Threads will look like once built.

About Fullintel: Fullintel combines best-in-class technology with expert content curation to deliver the most relevant, cost-optimized media intelligence services possible. Our analysts curate print, online, social media, broadcast, and influencer content in real-time - compiled by technology, supplemented and verified by humans. Where technology alone fails, your dedicated analyst has you covered. Fullintel has offices in Cambridge, Mass., Ottawa, Ont. and Nagercoil, India.

About James Rubec: Head of Product at Fullintel, James Rubec is one of Canada's top PR leaders in PR technology and strategy. His unwavering commitment to transforming groundbreaking concepts into viable products has empowered Fortune 500 brands to better understand their public image, enabling them to seize unseen opportunities and further their growth. Rubec's commentary has been featured in USA Today, CBC's The National, Yahoo Finance, Variety Magazine, and the Financial Post, and his analyses are included in publications like The Conversation and Wired Magazine.

