Consolidated sales of €100.2m, up 14.0% at constant exchange rates

Strong 15.8% increase in sales in France, representing 73% of Group sales

Regulatory News:

Amplitude Surgical (ISIN: FR0012789667, Mnemo: AMPLI, PEA-PME eligible), a leading French player on the surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, announces its consolidated sales for fiscal year 2022-23.

Olivier Jallabert, Amplitude Surgical's CEO, commented: "Group sales for the 2022-23 financial year, corresponding solely to the knees and hips business, are up +14.0% at constant exchange rates on the previous year. Sales growth was driven in particular by a +15.8% increase in business in France, which benefited from a favorable sales dynamic".

Consolidated sales for fiscal 2022-2023

Following the announcement on June 29, 2023 of the finalization of the disposal of Novastep's extremities business, sales are presented for the knees and hips business only.

Sales FY 2022-23 30/06/2023 30/06/2022 Change at current

exchange rates Change at constant

exchange rates € thousands IFRS Knee and hip activities 100,201 87,559 14.4% 14.0% Total 100,201 87,559 14.4% 14.0%

Sales Q4 2022-23 30/06/2023 30/06/2022 Change at current

exchange rates Change at constant

exchange rates € thousands IFRS Knee and hip activities 24,784 22,994 7.8% 9.0% Total 24,784 22,994 7.8% 9.0%

Amplitude Surgical sales for FY 2022-23 came to €100.2 million, up 14.4% and 14.0% at constant exchange rates.

Sales in France were up 15.8%, while international distributors were up 11.5%, and the Group's international subsidiaries reported growth of 10.6% at current exchange rates and 8.7% at constant exchange rates.

Amplitude Surgical's direct sales (French market and international subsidiaries), which account for almost 93% of total Group sales, rose by +14.2% at constant exchange rates.

In France, the Group benefited from favorable sales momentum throughout the year. France accounts for around 73% of Group sales.

For international subsidiaries, overall performance was up, but the level of activity varied according to geographic zone: business was up in Brazil, Benelux and South Africa, while Australia and Germany saw a decline in sales.

Next press release:

Annual results 2022-23: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, after market close.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip and knee. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents distributing its products in more than 30 countries. As of June 30, 2023, Amplitude Surgical employed 424 people and generated sales of nearly 100.2 million euros.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230720211933/en/

Contacts:

Amplitude Surgical

CFO

Dimitri Borchtch

finances@amplitude-surgical.com

+33 (0)4 75 41 87 41

NewCap

Investor Relations

Thomas Grojean

amplitude@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

amplitude@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98