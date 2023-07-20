Verified by Veeam, DataCore Swarm Enables Secure, Reliable, and Cost-Efficient Data Protection and Backup Archiving

DataCore Software today announced that its software-defined object storage, DataCore Swarm, has achieved Veeam Ready qualification for the latest versions of Veeam Backup Replication (version 12) and Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 (version 7). DataCore Swarm provides organizations using Veeam backup products with a highly secure and resilient storage target to cost-efficiently preserve backups. Offering massive scalability and flexibility, Swarm ensures that data is stored on-premises and continuously protected from malicious attacks, ransomware, bit rot, procedural mistakes, and hardware failures.

"With the increased ransomware threat, customer interest in providing secure and scalable backup environments remains incredibly high. We saw this first-hand in a series of joint European webinars delivered alongside Veeam, where we discussed the targeting of our software with Veeam's backup and recovery offerings, attracting more than 1,000 registrations," said Abhijit Dey, General Manager and Chief Operating Officer at DataCore. "Securing the Veeam Ready qualification highlights our commitment to providing joint customers with a robust and scalable storage solution they can rely on. With Swarm, organizations can confidently back up their critical data and ensure long-term preservation, while maximizing cost efficiencies."

Veeam Backup Replication, Veeam's flagship product, offers groundbreaking features in the version 12 release, including support for backing up data directly to object storage. Without the need for an additional performance tier, this reduces costs while ensuring speedy backup to, and recovery from, the object storage. With the "Veeam Ready Object" and "Veeam Ready Object with Immutability" badges, Swarm provides Veeam customers a simple and cost-effective way to archive their backups to on-premises object storage. Swarm now also supports the Smart Object Storage API (SOSAPI) in Veeam Backup Replication that provides bidirectional information exchange to benefit Veeam users making the interoperability with Swarm more seamless and intuitive.

DataCore Swarm has also been successfully tested and verified for compatibility with Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 version 7, ensuring robust data protection for Microsoft 365 cloud applications.

"As one of the leading cloud service providers in Germany, we offer our partners and their customers a wide range of services with different service levels that fit their respective requirements and budgets," said Lukas Krusberski, Product Manager Veeam Solutions at Terra Cloud GmbH. "We have been using DataCore software-defined storage solutions for years. With the re-verification of Swarm now for Veeam Backup Replication 12, we plan to use it as a direct storage target for our Veeam-based backups."

Supporting single-site and multi-site deployments with massive capacity scaling, DataCore Swarm empowers organizations to meet their evolving data protection needs. Featuring comprehensive security, compliance features and capabilities such as immutability, WORM, encryption, hashing, integrity seals and others, Swarm is a game changer for industries with stringent data governance requirements. For over a decade, leading organizations including the Department of Defense, and Argonne National Laboratory have relied on DataCore Swarm to provide scalable data protection.

More information about the integration between DataCore and Veeam solutions is available at https://www.datacore.com/partners/technology/veeam.

