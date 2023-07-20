Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.07.2023
Transformation vom Pennystock zum Markführer?
WKN: A1J4XD | ISIN: NL0010273694 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
20.07.23
17:24 Uhr
0,200 Euro
+0,025
+14,29 %
20.07.2023 | 18:07
Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. Conversion Of Parts Of The Convertible Bond Of Up To EUR 20 million

DJ Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. Conversion Of Parts Of The Convertible Bond Of Up To EUR 20 million 

Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. / Key word(s): Bond 
Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. Conversion Of Parts Of The Convertible Bond Of Up To EUR 20 million 
20-Jul-2023 / 17:35 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. Conversion Of Parts Of The Convertible Bond Of Up To EUR 20 million 
 
 - New share capital following conversion of parts of the Convertible Bond of up to EUR 20 million (5%/ 01/ 
  2025) 
 - Issuance of 1,000,000 new shares as a result of conversion by bondholders in the convertible bond issued 
  on 22 January 2021. 
 - Equity increase showing continued investor energy and confidence in the Company. 
 
Reference is made to Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.'s ("Amatheon" or the "Company") convertible bond with ISIN DE000A286BY3 
(the "Bonds") issued on 22 January 2021. The Company has received one conversion notice from a bondholder holding Bonds 
in the amount of EUR 100,000 (one hundred thousand) which pursuant to the bond terms are convertible into 1,000,000 new 
shares in the Company at a conversion price of EUR 0.10. Following the conversion, the Company will have outstanding 
Bonds with a nominal value of EUR 8,850,000. 
The Company's share capital is increased by EUR 100,000 by issuance of 1,000,000 new shares. The share capital increase 
pertaining to the conversion of the Bonds shall be registered with The Netherlands Chamber of Commerce (KVK - Kamer van 
Koophandel). Following such share capital increase, the Company's share capital amounts to EUR 61,087,823.70, divided 
into 610,878,237 shares, each with a nominal value of EUR 0.10. The new shares resulting from the share capital 
increase are expected to become tradable on the Euronext Paris stock exchange. 
The conversion is another indication of investor belief in the Company strategy and allows for continued enhancement of 
projects and plans. 
Details of the agreed terms and conditions of the Bond can be found on the Company's website at https:// 
amatheon-agri.com/investor-relations/ 
The Management Board 
Berlin, Germany, 20 July 2023 
 
 
* 
* * 
 
For further information please see the Group's website: https://amatheon-agri.com 
Contact: 
Max Sturm, CEO 
Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. 
Friedrichstrasse 95, 10117 Berlin, Germany 
Tel: +49 30 53 000 90 121 
Fax: +49 30 53 000 90 20 
email: investor-relations@amatheon-agri.com 
 
 
 
About Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.: 
 
Amatheon Agri is a European agri-food company with headquarters in Berlin and production sites in Sub-Saharan Africa 
and cooperation with small-scale local farmers (outgrowers). Since its foundation in 2011, Amatheon Agri has 
established sustainable agricultural value chains from cultivation to product-specific processing and trading processes 
in Zambia, Uganda, and Zimbabwe. With a combination of international distribution network, incorporated local expertise 
as well as a sustainable vision for the future, Amatheon Agri has been able to establish itself as a strategically 
aligned global player in the African agricultural sector. 
The Shares of Amatheon Agri are listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (ISIN NL0010273694, Symbol MLAAH) and on 
the Lang & Schwarz Exchange in Germany (Symbol/WKN A1J4XD). 
The Convertible Bonds of Amatheon Agri are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with ISIN DE000A286BY3 and Symbol/WKN 
A286BY. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Issuer:    Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. 
       Friedrichstrasse 95 
       10117 Berlin 
       Germany 
Phone:    +49 (0)30 5 3000 9023 
Fax:     +49 (0)30 5 3000 9020 
E-mail:    info@amatheon-agri.com 
Internet:   www.amatheon-agri.com 
ISIN:     NL0010273694 
EQS News ID: 1684983 
 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1684983 20-Jul-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1684983&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2023 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)

