CytomX Therapeutics Inc.: CytomX Therapeutics Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a leader in the field of conditionally activated oncology therapeutics, today announced that on July 19, 2023, the Company granted its recently appointed Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Yu-Waye (Wayne) Chu, M.D., an option to purchase 375,000 shares of the Company's common stock and also granted an additional new employee options to purchase 2,500 shares of the Company's common stock, at an exercise price per share equal to $1.82, which was the closing trading price on July 19, 2023, the date of the grants.



The stock options were granted pursuant to the Company's 2019 Employment Inducement Incentive Plan, which was approved by the Company's board of directors in August 2020 under Rule 5635(c)(4) of The Nasdaq Global Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the Company.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. By pioneering a novel class of conditionally activated biologics, powered by its Probody® technology platform, CytomX's goal is to transcend the limits of current cancer treatments. CytomX's robust and differentiated pipeline comprises therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities including antibody-drug conjugates ("ADCs"), T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies ("TCBs"), and immune modulators such as cytokines and checkpoint inhibitors ("CPIs"). CX-2029 is an investigational conditionally activated antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed toward CD71. CytomX's clinical pipeline also includes cancer immunotherapeutic candidates against validated targets such as the CTLA-4-targeting Probody therapeutic BMS-986288, partnered with Bristol Myers Squibb, as well as CX-904, a conditionally activated T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) on tumor cells and the CD3 receptor on T cells, which is partnered with Amgen. In addition, CytomX has a diverse preclinical portfolio of wholly-owned assets including CX-801, an interferon alpha-2b Probody cytokine that has broad potential applicability in traditionally immuno-oncology sensitive as well as insensitive (cold) tumors and CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC directed toward EpCAM, with potential applicability across multiple EpCAM-expressing epithelial cancers. CytomX has also established strategic collaborations with multiple leaders in oncology, including Amgen, Astellas, Bristol Myers Squibb, Regeneron and Moderna. For more information about CytomX and how it is working to make conditionally activated treatments the new standard-of-care in the fight against cancer, visit www.cytomx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Probody is a U.S. registered trademark of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.

