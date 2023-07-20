Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.07.2023
Actusnews Wire
20.07.2023 | 18:23
128 Leser
ABEO: 3.4% growth in Q1 2023/24 and record order intake of EUR 65.2m up 10.9%

ABEO, a world leader in sports and leisure equipment and Official Supporter of Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games , today announces its revenue and order intake for the first quarter of 2023/24 financial year (from 1 April to 30 June 2023).

€m
Unaudited		2023/242022/23ChangeChange
(LFL)1
Sports28.725.4+13.1%+11.2%
Sportainment & Climbing13.014.2-8.1%-6.8%
Changing Rooms16.216.5-1.5%-1.2%
Q1 revenue57.956.0+3.4%+3.0%
Q1 order intake265.258.8+10.9%+11.0%
  1. : refers to the change in revenue over a comparable period and at constant consolidation scope, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations
  2. : non-financial data - to measure the sales momentum of its business activities, the Group uses the quantified amount of its order intake over a given period, inter alia. The sales momentum indicator represents the aggregate value of all orders booked over the relevant period, as compared to the same period for the previous financial year.


During the first quarter of the new financial exercise, ABEO delivered a revenue of €57.9m, up 3.4% including 3.0% of organic growth compared to prior year. The integration of BigAirBag has generated a consolidation gain of 1.3% partially offset by an unfavourable currency impact of 0.9%.

The Sports division continued its growth trajectory, with a revenue up 13.1% (+11.2% like-for-like), mainly driven by the Gymnastics business in Europe and North America, this market benefiting from the new partnership with USA Gymnastics (USAG).

The Sportainment & Climbing division first quarter shows a revenue of €13.0m being the third best quarter post covid crisis in terms of volume, a noticeable decline of 8.1% versus prior year mainly due to a challenging baseline at +61% of growth. The US Sportainment market continues to suffer from a competitive environment, while core business activities remain strong.

Lastly, Changing Rooms division reported a revenue of €16.2m, stable over the period (-1.5%) and continued to benefit from strong demand in France and Germany.


Outlook: record order intake for the quarter1

2023/24 Q1 business activity was particularly dynamic in all 3 divisions, with a record order intake of €65.2m, up 10.9% compared to Q1 2022/23 (+11.0% like-for-like).

Reinsured by the solid performance of the first quarter, the Group is confident in maintaining its business development at a sustained pace.

Upcoming events

7 November 2023 - H1 2023/24 revenue (after close of trading)

5 December 2023 - H1 2023/24 results (after close of trading)

Find more at www.abeo-bourse.com

ABOUT ABEO
ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure market. The Group posted turnover of € 238.8 million for the year ended 31 March 2023, 74% of which was generated outside France, and has 1,446 employees.
ABEO is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment. It also provides assistance in implementing projects to professional customers in the following sectors: specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, education, local authorities, construction professionals, etc.
ABEO has a unique global offering, and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.
ABEO (ISIN code: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C.

Contacts

For any questions relating to this press release or the ABEO Group, please contact ACTUS finance & communication

Investor relations - Corinne Puissant investor@beo.fr Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77

Press relations - Serena Boni presse@beo.fr Tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

