Donnerstag, 20.07.2023
Transformation vom Pennystock zum Markführer?
20.07.2023 | 18:26
World Environment Center: WEC Holds Executive Roundtable on Working With the UN Sustainable Development Goals

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / World Environment Center
World Environment Center, Thursday, July 20, 2023, Press release picture

Read the summary here

The World Environment Center, in collaboration with Ricoh, convened a virtual one-day Executive Roundtable. WEC members along with other global companies discussed effective policies and practices in SDGs, and shared best practices on how companies can incorporate them into their sustainability initiatives.

25 participants from business and academia/NGOs in ten industries and eight countries shared their advances on working with the SDGs, i.e. how they collaborate with peers to increase impact. The roundtable was held under the Chatham House Rule to encourage open dialogue, and so none of the quotes or company examples in the report are attributed to anyone. Read the full report here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from World Environment Center on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: World Environment Center
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/world-environment-center
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: World Environment Center

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769389/WEC-Holds-Executive-Roundtable-on-Working-With-the-UN-Sustainable-Development-Goals

