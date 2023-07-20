World Environment Center: WEC Holds Executive Roundtable on Working With the UN Sustainable Development Goals

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / World Environment Center



The World Environment Center, in collaboration with Ricoh, convened a virtual one-day Executive Roundtable. WEC members along with other global companies discussed effective policies and practices in SDGs, and shared best practices on how companies can incorporate them into their sustainability initiatives.

25 participants from business and academia/NGOs in ten industries and eight countries shared their advances on working with the SDGs, i.e. how they collaborate with peers to increase impact. The roundtable was held under the Chatham House Rule to encourage open dialogue, and so none of the quotes or company examples in the report are attributed to anyone. Read the full report here.

