Skys the Limit: Sky's the Limit Celebrates Andrea Primas: Empowering Girls and Women To Maximize Their Potential

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / SkysTheLimit.org, the leading community-driven platform for entrepreneurs and mentors, is proud to celebratex Andrea Primas, Founder of ConqHer, Inc. Andrea's dedication to empowering girls and women and helping them become the best versions of themselves has made a significant impact on countless lives.

As the visionary behind ConqHer, Inc., a 501c(3) nonprofit organization, Andrea has established a community that provides education and experiences to girls and women aged 10-44, focusing on personal development, professional growth, mental health, and financial literacy. ConqHer embraces each individual, empowering them to enter the world with confidence and equipping them with the necessary tools for success in every aspect of their lives.

Andrea Primas, known for her role as a visionary, action taker, confidence builder, and purpose pusher, has firsthand experience of the challenges faced growing up in a small town in South Louisiana. Determined to ensure others receive the guidance and support she once longed for, Andrea founded ConqHer, Inc. to connect girls and women to invaluable resources that would help them realize their full potential.

Bo Ghirardelli, Co-Founder and CEO of Sky's the Limit, expressed his admiration for Andrea's work, stating, "Andrea Primas embodies the true spirit of our Sky's the Limit community. Through ConqHer, she is making a profound difference in the lives of girls and women, providing them with the confidence and tools they need to thrive. We are honored to have Andrea as a member of our community, and we applaud her dedication and vision."

As a member of Sky's the Limit, Andrea Primas has achieved numerous business milestones, collaborating with mentors from a diverse range of backgrounds, including professionals from corporate partners and fellow entrepreneurs. One such mentor, Dr. Vanessa G. Hall, VP Portfolio Management Director at PNC Bank, has played a pivotal role in Andrea's journey. Dr. Hall, a technology leader with over 30 years of corporate experience and an entrepreneur herself, exemplifies the indelible spirit of a Sky's the Limit mentor: she's often recognized by her mentees for her commitment to maximizing potential in others by living an authentic life and the way in which she seeks to bring value to everything set to her hands.

Reflecting on her experience, Andrea Primas shared, "Dr. Vanessa Hall has been such a great support and cheerleader in the aspect of helping with setting up strategy and goals to achieve within my nonprofit. She helped me increase my ability to write out tangible goals and strategies to accomplish for the year." This guidance and support from mentors like Dr. Hall have propelled Andrea toward her mission of empowering girls and women to conquer their potential.

Sky's the Limit offers opportunities for traditionally marginalized entrepreneurs - typically those who identify as LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, women, veterans, disabled people, and people from low-income backgrounds - to connect with mentors to come together to foster, grow, and shape modern and future enterprise. The organization has also provided over $450,000 in startup grants and educated tens of thousands of diverse entrepreneurs.

About SkysTheLimit.org: SkysTheLimit.org is a digital platform that connects young, historically excluded entrepreneurs with one-on-one support from experienced business advisors and mentors, entrepreneurship training, and community-voted startup grants. SkysTheLimit.org is a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

Andrea Primas, Founder of ConqHer, Inc.

