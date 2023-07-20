DJ Upland and FIFA Officially Launch the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023TM Experience To Unite Football Fans In The Metaverse

Chainwire Upland and FIFA Officially Launch the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023TM Experience To Unite Football Fans In The Metaverse 20-Jul-2023 / 17:10 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PALO ALTO, Calif., July 20, 2023 - Today, Upland, the leading web3 Metaverse SuperApp, is continuing their collaboration with FIFA to deliver a fully immersive web3 experience to football fans, which includes gamified digital collections that commemorate and capture the moments of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023TM. The collaboration brings together football fans from across the world to participate in numerous FIFA-related activities in the digital realm, celebrate their fandom, and engage with one of football's largest global events. The FIFA Women's World CupTM is known for fostering a passionate fan community and igniting the spirit of global competition, and is practically unrivaled for the level of unity and excitement it generates for women's football. Through the metaverse platform designed for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023TM, FIFA fans have the opportunity to experience the full breadth of the immersive web. With the community at the heart of the Upland experience, football fans from all over the world can now connect in FIFA Women's World Cup AU?NZ?2023TM-themed Cafes, within which they are able to chat, cheer, and ultimately unite in the celebration of women's football. By participating in platform-sponsored events, contests, and challenges, fans enjoy living their football fandom in the metaverse. Additionally, Upland is introducing an even more compelling collection experience built on gamified opportunities to acquire, trade, and complete full collections of unique digital assets and highlight videos. The full FIFA tournaments based experience in Upland will include: . Digital Collectibles and Videos of FIFA's tournaments . Platform-sponsored community events to increase a user's Fan Score . FIFA Women's World Cup AU?NZ?2023TM-themed Cafes, 3D immersive spaces in which fans can socialize and connect . Community-created games and experiences leveraging FIFA tournament based digital collectibles Access to FIFA Women's World Cup AU?NZ?2023T collectibles in the Upland Metaverse is a fun and gamified experience designed to reward fans for their team pride. Players can purchase and collect Bundles containing different digital collectibles at different rarities containing items representing all thirty-two countries. By owning these collectibles, players can display their country and team pride on their virtual properties, whether it's waving a flag in their neighborhood or exploring the vast Upland world. In Upland, the community competes based on their Fan Score, which determines the top fans. In-game mechanics that include collection completions and participation in platform-sponsored community events, including neighborhood decoration contests and trading challenges, and previous purchases of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM Legits contribute to the players' Fan Score. Championship-level fans with high Fan Scores will also compete in unique and exclusive cross-tournament collections. Some bundles also include Passes, which can be swapped based on their rarity for highlight videos that preserve the moment and the glory of a fan's favorite play in selected FIFA tournaments. "We are thrilled to continue our web3 experience in Upland for the FIFA Women's World Cup AU?NZ?2023TM and build a celebrated experience that unites the past, present and future of the world's largest football competition," says Upland Co-Founder and Co-CEO Dirk Lueth. "Our goal is to build long-term, sustainable momentum for FIFA tournament growth in the Web3 category as we continue to build Upland as the Metaverse Super App." While the competitive spirit will be strong, the FIFA Women's World CupTM experience in Upland is all about interacting and engaging with fellow football fans from around the world in an immersive, 3D experience. Upland is a project that aims to bridge the gap between the digital and physical worlds, and throughout the tournament, players will be able to meet in Upland's virtual Cafes with like-minded fans, share their success stories, discuss their virtual business propositions, and showcase their support for their country by proudly displaying their team's colors on their properties.. Unique to web3 and Upland, the platform provides the tools for players to easily create their own games and experiences leveraging FIFA tournament digital collectibles. The access through true ownership of digital collectibles empowers the Upland community to gamify their own ideas. Upland and the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023TM experience is designed to forge the bridge between the past, present, and future FIFA tournaments to keep fans engaged with their favorite national teams over their lifetime, collecting rare digital collectibles and videos, earning rewards for demonstrating their team pride, and having access through true ownership to create their own experiences. FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023TM in the Upland Metaverse is available on Google Play and the App Stores, as well as on the web for an even more immersive experience. About Upland Upland is an open web3 platform and Metaverse Super App on a mission to build the largest and most dynamic open metaverse economy. The platform foundation, identified as both "hub" and "home", is built on virtual real estate property trading, mapped to the real world. As a Super App, the future of Upland centralizes shared experiences, games, entrepreneurial opportunities, and immersive social environments in one place to empower communities to expand their footprint and elevate their digital life. With a global community of over 3M registered accounts, Upland is building the largest and most dynamic maker-community through a strong entrepreneur economy that allows players, creators, developers, and brands to manufacture goods and experiences, monetize assets, and provide utility and fun to other players. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with hubs in Las Vegas, Ukraine, and Brazil, Upland was named among Fast Company's "Next Big Things in Tech" in 2021 and one of "22 San Francisco Startups To Watch in 2022" by Built In SF. Upland is committed to becoming carbon negative and is a proud partner of Carbonfuture. For more information about our sustainability commitment visit https://www.upland.me/sustainability. Upland is available on iOS, Android and the Web, and can be played from anywhere in the world. About FIFA FIFA exists to govern football and to develop the game around the world. Since 2016, the organization has been fast evolving into a body that can more effectively serve our game for the benefit of the entire world. CONTACT: Lindsay Anne Aamodt Head of Marketing Upland lindsay.a@upland.me

