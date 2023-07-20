Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Transformation vom Pennystock zum Markführer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863403 | ISIN: AU000000STO6 | Ticker-Symbol: STS1
Stuttgart
20.07.23
08:08 Uhr
4,575 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
SANTOS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANTOS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5604,76019:58
4,5504,77019:35
ACCESSWIRE
20.07.2023 | 19:02
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Punta Lobos LLC: PUNTA SANTOS Debuts as the First-Ever Low-Proof Premium Tequila

Made With 100% Blue Agave and Engineered at 28% ABV, PUNTA SANTOS Blazes New Path in the Spirits Industry

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / PUNTA SANTOS, the first and only luxury tequila featuring a lower alcohol-by-volume (ABV), launches today across the United States. Made with only one primary ingredient - 100% blue agave - and featuring 28% ABV (vs. traditional tequilas, which range between 40% and 50%), PUNTA SANTOS is now available exclusively for online purchase.

PUNTA SANTOS

PUNTA SANTOS
PUNTA SANTOS Tequila Liqueur, the First Low-Alcohol 28% ABV Premium Tequila

Crafted in Jalisco, Mexico, through a small batch production process using only the hearts of blue agave while distilling, PUNTA SANTOS offers the full, rich flavors of high-end, blanco tequila without the high alcohol content. Containing no added flavors, colorants or artificial sweeteners, PUNTA SANTOS has only 77 calories per 1.5 oz. serving (vs. traditional tequilas, which contain 98+ calories per serving).

The development of PUNTA SANTOS began in 2020, during a time where consumers started seeking low-proof (or no-proof) options that would allow them to enjoy the taste of their favorite alcoholic beverages while limiting some of the harsh effects. PUNTA SANTOS co-founders Jorge Cerón and Diego Nuñez saw an opportunity to bring this trend to the tequila industry, leaning heavily on market research surrounding evolved tendencies of alcohol consumption during the pandemic.

"We set out to create PUNTA SANTOS for 'mindful drinkers,'" stated Nuñez, whose family founded Tequila El Viejito, a factory in Jalisco that has produced high-end tequila for 86 years on behalf of brands such as Patron and Avion. "With a reduced ABV, they can enjoy the taste and experience of premium tequila, but on their own terms."

Nuñez and Cerón enlisted master distiller Alvaro Aceves to help create a tequila liqueur (a classification for tequila with less than 40% ABV) that would be smooth to sip, whether served straight or mixed into a cocktail. "Most people put mixers into tequila to make it more 'drinkable,'" stated Cerón. "With PUNTA SANTOS, consumers can experience the true essence of premium tequila minus 'the burn' that many of us associate with drinking it."

With notes of agave, citrus and smoke, PUNTA SANTOS has a soft finish and subtle sweetness. To guide the essence of the product, Nuñez and Cerón looked to the serene beaches of Todos Santos in Baja, Mexico.

A carbon-neutral product, PUNTA SANTOS is committed to sustainability through the entire product cycle, and supports the Sierra Gorda Biosphere Reserve in Mexico, providing funds to help regenerate its forests.

PUNTA SANTOS retails at $100 USD per 750ML bottle, and is now available at www.drinkpuntasantos.com.

Contact Information

Maggie Perlich
Number Twelve Marketing
maggie@numbertwelvemarketing.com

SOURCE: PUNTA SANTOS

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768946/PUNTA-SANTOS-Debuts-as-the-First-Ever-Low-Proof-Premium-Tequila

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.