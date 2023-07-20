Anzeige
20.07.2023
Naples Homes and Rentals Inc.: Naples Florida Real Estate for Sale - The Lowest PPSF in Quail West Golf and Country Club

4244 Brynwood ranks as "the lowest price per square foot in Naples, Florida," and a Dollar to Pound Acquisition Yields 20-25% Savings

Making your buying trip over the Pond more palatable, at closing, the buyer will be reimbursed for two roundtrip, business class Virgin Airways tickets

NAPLES, Fla., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Naples Homes and Rentals Inc., announced today it is listing for sale the residential property located at 4244 Brynwood Drive, Naples, Florida 34119. 4244 Brynwood is a luxurious, extra-large estate home with approximately 7,500 square feet under air and an accompanying massive outdoor living area totaling 6,500 square feet. It is listed on realtor.com for $5,100,000 USD or $4,017,780 GBP.

"At a little more than $4 million pounds sterling, that's an insanely low $535.69 GBP per square foot," said Michelle Craft, Managing Broker, Naples Homes and Rentals real estate brokerage firm. "At University, Mathematics did not come naturally to me," said Craft, "but even I recognise this is a fabulous opportunity."

4244 Brynwood's grounds are exceptionally large with nearly a full acre and sweeping views of Quail West Golf and Country Club's 15th hole of the Preserve course. It is perfect for year-round entertaining - a fully screened lanai, lake views, outdoor bar, massive pool and spa, outdoor kitchen and cozy gas fireplace.

A grand two-story staircase and 22-foot-tall living room windows capture natural light. The main house has four-ensuite bedrooms, and the guest cabana is its own private suite. The gourmet kitchen has four ovens, three dishwashers, a large Butler's pantry, and an impressive, temperature-controlled wine room. The spacious primary bedroom has an ensuite bathroom, a walk-in, bespoke shower, his and hers WC's and three massive walk-in closets designed for the clothes and shoe enthusiast. A formal living room, formal dining room and office complete 4244 Brynwood. It is "solar ready," and perfect for a new owner wanting an energy-efficient home.

"At closing, our brokerage will reimburse the Buyers for two roundtrip tickets from Gatwick to Miami on Virgin Airways/Delta," said Craft (up to $10,000 USD).

For more information, please contact Ms. Craft directly at 011 2239 784 9356 or email to Michelle Craft, Managing Broker

Contact: Michelle Craft, Managing Broker
Naples Homes and Rentals Inc.
Michelle Craft's Email
011 239 784 9356

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/naples-florida-real-estate-for-sale--the-lowest-ppsf-in-quail-west-golf-and-country-club-301882368.html

