Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2023) - Pacific Booker Minerals Inc (TSXV: BKM) (OTC Pink: PBMLF) held its Annual General Meeting on July 13, 2023 in the Company's corporate office in Vancouver. A total of 64 shareholders were represented in person or by proxy, representing 20.17% of the issued and outstanding shares. All nominated directors were re-elected to the board and all resolutions passed with more than 89% of the voting "for" the resolutions.

The Company has released an open letter in a local newspaper in Burns Lake and in the Smithers news paper. It may be seen on the Company's website at http://www.pacificbooker.com/property.htm. The Open Letter is intended to provide some background information and an outline of some of the ideas proposed for discussion with the Lake Babine Nation ("LBN"). PBM has been requesting a meeting with the LBN to listen to their concerns and to provide them with information on the ideas PBM has proposed. The LBN have refused to meet and continue to claim that the Morrison project will "destroy an environmentally and culturally sensitive part" of the territory, a statement that is not supported by the opinion of the scientific professionals that studied the project. PBM will continue trying to arrange a meeting with the LBN.

