FinFit Life incentivizes healthy living by launching life insurance with John Hancock's vitality program.

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2023) - FinFit Life, an innovative company with a unique offering that champions health and financial wellness, announces a renewed push of their Vitality Program. The company, in partnership with John Hancock, will focus on offering life insurance solutions combined with a state-of-the-art wellness program, Vitality.

FinFit Life was founded to address an unmet need in the market - creating a life insurance solution that not only provides financial security but also encourages and incentivizes policyholders for living a healthy lifestyle.

"We aim to empower people to live healthier lives while simultaneously providing financial security. Our alliance with John Hancock enables us to bring the best-in-class John Hancock Vitality life insurance products to families throughout the U.S.," said William Pienias, the company's president.

With its innovative wellness-based incentive system, FinFit Life is partnering with John Hancock to offer Vitality life insurance products to its clients. This innovative program allows customers to earn savings on their premiums, shopping gift cards, and travel discounts for everyday healthy habits like exercising, eating well, and getting regular health checks.

FinFit Life offers different types of permanent life insurance including Universal Life Insurance and Indexed Universal Life Insurance. These insurance solutions provide unique benefits, such as flexible premium payment options, tax-deferred cash accumulation, lifetime death benefits, and interest-earning potential linked to an index account.

But the standout feature of FinFit Life is undoubtedly the Vitality program. Designed to incentivize customers for healthy living, the program offers a new kind of life insurance that gives policyholders the protection they need for their family's financial future while saving on coverage costs and earning incentives for maintaining healthy habits.

According to Company president William Pienias, "FinFit Life is set to revolutionize how people view and use life insurance. We're not just providing financial protection, we're promoting a healthier, financially secure future for families across the U.S. It's a win-win scenario,"

For more information about FinFit Life, its services, and its partnership with John Hancock, please visit www.FinFitLife.com.

About FinFit Life

Founded by entrepreneur Howard E. Sharfman, FinFit Life is a groundbreaking life insurance company that champions health and financial wellness. Through its partnership with John Hancock, FinFit Life offers life insurance products with the innovative Vitality wellness-based incentives program, supporting policyholders in living healthier lives while providing robust financial protection.

Press Contact: William Pienias

Email: info@FinFitLife.com

