Unified Office Wins 2023 Visionary Spotlight Award

"We are honored to present Unified Office with this Business Technology Vertical Markets and Deployments Visionary Spotlight Award," said Beka Business Media president and CEO Berge Kaprelian. "Unified Office has a unique vertical markets approach, which has been the impetus for its innovative service offerings. The judges were impressed with Unified Office's approach to creating novel product innovations within vertical markets. All of us at ChannelVision Magazine and Beka Business Media congratulate the entire team at Unified Office."

"Our focus on vertical markets has always been a key differentiator for Unified Office," said Ray Pasquale, Founder & CEO of Unified Office. "This has been the driving force behind all of our innovative service offerings. The flexibility of our HQRP network architecture enables us to create and develop features for different vertical markets at scale to help businesses realize meaningful improvements to their operations and to their bottom line, quickly and easily."

The judges also noted that Unified Office integrates with leading vertical CRM software applications, delivering powerful integrations to help businesses stay ahead and adapt at the speed of the market.

Some of the examples of their market verticals include:

Restaurants

Wellness and Hospitality

Automotive Dealerships

Dental and other medical practices

Unified Office's vertical market offerings are based on the company's Total Connect Now?, an easy-to-use managed business communications service that integrates voice and video communications, messaging, service-level monitoring, business continuity, and business analytics tools into a seamless, high quality, reliable communications service that can be configured to meet the unique needs of any business.

About the Visionary Spotlight Awards

ChannelVision's annual Visionary Spotlight Awards competition was created to highlight channel and service provider innovation in communications and information technologies. The awards honor outstanding products, services, and deployments across numerous technology categories. Visionary Spotlight Award winners exemplify this goal, showcasing innovations, a capacity for future-thinking and what sets them apart within the communication and IT sectors. For a complete list of 2023 winners, click here. For more information about the VSA program, contact Berge Kaprelian at berge@bekabusinessmedia.com

About Unified Office

Unified Office is a leading managed communications technology company, constantly innovating to help you stay ahead in a rapidly changing world. Unified Office's unique, Voice Over IP business communications service is built on their patented Highest Quality Routing Protocol (HQRP) transmission network, which ensures that you will never miss a call, all while experiencing exceptional call quality and no downtime.

All Unified Office offerings benefit from its real-time business analytics and alerting so you can see how your business is performing and make changes in real-time from the customer portal on any device, anywhere, at any time. Unified Office's patented platform and all of its offerings, including its industrial-grade IoT and AI-based sentiment analysis services, go to work for Small and Medium Sized Businesses, so they can concentrate on running their business, providing exemplary customer service, driving more revenue, and increasing employee and operational effectiveness. For more information, visit www.unifiedoffice.com

