Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Central Asia Data Center Market to Reach USD 179.7 Million by 2028, More than 147.6 thousand Sq.Ft Spaces to be Added in the Next 6 Years - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Central Asia data center market will grow at a CAGR of 18.47% during 2022-2028.
Kazakhstan, Armenia, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan are Central Asia's main destinations for data center developments. Free trade zones and industrial parks will likely drive the region's data center market. Economic zones and free trade zones offer several incentives that attract investors to invest in the market, increasing the economy's growth. The government provides tax exemptions for data centers built in free trade zones and industrial parks. The availability of ample land and governmental support will likely propel the data center operators to develop regional data centers.
Governments in the region are continuously taking initiatives to support the digital economy and industrial growth. They are also offering tax incentives for the development of industrial land. Several smart city initiatives are taking place in the region, which will aid the region's development. Governments are joining hands with various service providers and infrastructure vendors to help build smart cities. Such initiatives from government bodies will increase business opportunities and foreign direct investments, thereby boosting the development of data center facilities across Central Asia.
Central Asia Data Center Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2028)
USD 179.7 Million
Market Size (2022)
USD 65 Million
CAGR by Revenue (2022-2028)
18.47 %
Market Size - Area (2028)
147.6 Thousand Square Feet
Power Capacity (2028)
21.60 MW
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Market Segmentation
Infrastructure Investment and Geography
Geographic Analysis
Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan
Market Dynamics
· Increase in Data Center Investments
· Adoption of Cloud-Based Services
· IoT and Big Data to Drive Demand for Data Center Facilities
Market Trends
Improvement in Inland and Network Connectivity Investments in submarine cables in Central Asia are limited because all countries are landlocked and surrounded by each other. However, Georgia is the only country in the region with submarine connectivity, with two operational submarine cables connecting the country with Bulgaria and Russia.
The government and enterprises in various countries have continuously been strengthening fiber infrastructure for better connectivity with other countries over the years. Several telecommunication providers are investing in improving network connectivity within the country. In January 2023, Uzbektelecom, a telecom company based in Uzbekistan, signed a new contract with NEC, Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ), Toyota Tsusho Corporation, and NTT Communications to supply the equipment for expanding their telecom networks and connectivity across the country.
The Increase in Data Center Investments The Central Asia data center market reels under the undersaturation phase, which will likely pace up in the upcoming 2-3 years owing to increased social & internet penetration and digitalization across the region. DataDome, a construction company, announced its plan to develop a new facility in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, for DataTime. The facility will host around 100 rack cabinets with a power capacity of 500 kW.
Kazteleport, an IT company based in Kazakhstan, announced its plan to develop a new data center facility in Uzbekistan.
- The Central Asia data center market is dominated by telecom operators, which are expanding their operations by building additional data centers across the region.
- A few colocation operators are entering the market. Colocation companies will likely face competition from local and telecom operators.
- The application of 5G services across the region will boost the demand for data centers and is likely to witness the deployment of edge data center facilities across the region.
- Governments are also making significant efforts to improve network connectivity by installing 5G network services and IoT solutions to attract foreign direct investments into the Central Asia data center market.
- Operators are also focusing on the sustainability of data centers, where operators can procure renewable energy sources in partnership with local power utility providers, which could increase the demand for renewable energy over the next few years.
Market Segmentation
Infrastructure Investment
- UPS Systems
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Power Distribution Units (PDUs)
- Investment in Other Accessories
Geography
- Armenia
- Azerbaijan
- Georgia
- Kazakhstan
- Kyrgyzstan
- Mongolia
- Tajikistan
- Turkmenistan
- Uzbekistan
Vendor Landscape
Prominent Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Corporation
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Other Infrastructure Providers
- Alfa Laval
- Assa Abloy
- Carrier
- Condair
- Generac Power Systems
- Johnson Controls
- Panduit
- Piller Power Systems
- Riello UPS
- Siemens
- Socomec
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
Construction Contractors & Subcontractors
- AECOM
- Arup
- DataDome
- Fluor Corporation
- KKCG Group
- Tetra Tech
Data Center Investors
- AzInTelecom
- DataPro
- Kazteleport
- QazCloud
- Rostelecom
- Transtelecom
- Uzbektelecom
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
- How big is the Central Asia data center market?
- What is the growth rate of the Central Asia data center market?
- What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Central Asia data center market by 2028?
- What are the key trends in the Central Asia data center market?
- How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Central Asia data center market by 2028?
