Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Transformation vom Pennystock zum Markführer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912029 | ISIN: US31428X1063 | Ticker-Symbol: FDX
Tradegate
20.07.23
19:59 Uhr
236,50 Euro
+4,00
+1,72 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
236,00236,5021:30
236,00236,5020:23
ACCESSWIRE
20.07.2023 | 21:02
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FedEx Corporation: Forecast Calls for Sunny Skies and One Happy Chimp

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / FedEx Corporation:

Nothing but blue skies ahead for Vanilla, a 29-year-old chimpanzee who spent her earlier years in a biomedical research laboratory in New York with no access to sunlight or time outside. With help from FedEx, Vanilla was transported with six other chimpanzees, known as the Sunrise Seven, from the Wildlife Waystation in California to Save The Chimps in Florida. Before arriving in Florida, Vanilla and the rest of the Sunrise Seven, many of whom were rescued from biomedical research facilities or the entertainment industry, lived in terrible conditions. Save The Chimps is providing Vanilla a true sanctuary where she can roam in a natural setting with other chimpanzees for the rest of her life.

As a part of her acclimation to a new environment and friends, Vanilla was first quarantined and then introduced to different groups of chimpanzees to see who she blended best with. Vanilla has joined the Air Force group - a troop of chimps that are the offspring of primates used by NASA and the U.S. Air Force. Her days are filled with roaming, leisurely naps, and lots of sunshine with her newfound friends.

"Vanilla has a long future; she can live here for another 30 or 40 years," Dan Mathews, Save The Chimps, said. "She seems glad to have her own world, to finally have the closest thing to a natural habitat. She is embracing it."

To see Vanilla's long-awaited introduction to her outdoor island home at Save The Chimps Florida sanctuary, please click here.

FedEx transported this precious cargo as a part of the company's FedEx Cares "Delivering for Good" initiative, in which FedEx lends its global network and unparalleled logistics expertise to organizations with mission-critical needs and helps communities before, during and after crises. Learn more about FedEx Cares Delivering for Good initiative here.

***Photo/video credit Save the Chimps

FedEx Corporation, Thursday, July 20, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769358/Forecast-Calls-for-Sunny-Skies-and-One-Happy-Chimp

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.