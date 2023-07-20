Antea Group: PFAS and Product Liability: Intentionally vs. Unintentionally Added PFAS

ST. PAUL, MN / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Antea Group consultants?Caron Koll and?Jack Sheldon?collaborated with the American Bar Association (ABA) to give their insights on intentional and unintentional PFAS sources in products and the potential product liability lawsuits that could ensue. The article, titled "Product liability and intentionally-versus unintentionally-added PFAS," was published in the ABA Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources.

Koll and Sheldon share in the article that, "Identifying per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in products sold in commerce is a challenge. When they are found, however, product liability lawsuits often follow and result in substantial settlements. Three chemical manufacturing companies, Chemours, DuPont, and Corteva,?announced?on June 2 that they will settle at $1.185 billion that "forever chemicals" were used in manufacturing and then contaminated U.S. public water systems serving a "vast majority" of the country's population. This may only be the beginning, as lawsuits targeting chemical manufacturers and suppliers are expected to increase when perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS), and potentially seven other PFAS are classified as?hazardous substances?under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA)."

They also noted that, "A limited number of manufacturers have voluntarily reported PFAS in their products. Rigorous testing by researchers around the world, including the?Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development?(OECD) have identified PFAS in many products. However, manufacturers may discover in some instances that PFAS were added unintentionally to their products at some point during their manufacturing, packaging, or storage."

To read the full article written by Jack Sheldon and Caron Koll, visit the American Bar Association website.

