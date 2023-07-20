Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Transformation vom Pennystock zum Markführer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D5X8 | ISIN: CA25189R1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CQ0
Stuttgart
20.07.23
16:59 Uhr
0,720 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DEVVSTREAM HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEVVSTREAM HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
20.07.2023 | 21:26
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DevvStream Signs Carbon Credit Deal to Manage 8.3 Million Hectare Amazon Rainforest Project

July 20, 2023 / San Diego, CA / DevvStream (NEO: DESG), a leader in the carbon credit sector, has announced a memorandum of understanding with Bluegrace Energy to manage an 8.3-million-hectare Amazon rainforest protection project in Bolivia.

The Company intends to implement a novel approach for the project, leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer/satellite imaging. By doing so, they aim to obtain more precise data and ensure the accurate quantification of carbon credits.

Sunny Trinh, CEO of DevvStream stated: "Through the use of machine learning, AI, blockchain, and advanced imaging techniques, we will be able to help protect millions of hectares of land while ensuring that the resulting carbon credits adhere to Core Carbon Principles surrounding governance, emissions impact, and sustainable development."

Julio Montenegro, CEO of Bluegrace added: "We understood from the beginning that finding a carbon credit company we could trust to operate with integrity, expertise, and transparency would be a key contributor to the project's success."

DevvStream is a technology-based ESG company that advances the development and monetization of environmental assets, with an initial focus on carbon markets.

Shares of DevvStream trade on the NEO exchange, under the ticker symbol DESG. For more information visit www.devvstream.com

DevvStream, Thursday, July 20, 2023, Press release picture

Disclaimer

This video is not financial advice and should not be taken as financial advice. This video is for information, education and entertainment purposes only. Green Stock News is not responsible for any losses related to the financial decisions made by you. Video content is based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable but are not guaranteed as to accuracy and are not purported to be complete. As such, the information should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Green Stock News is not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed in this video or in other materials that it publishes electronically. Green Stock News has been compensated US$15,000 by DevvStream for advertising services.

Source: https://greenstocknews.com/newswire/devvstream-desg-signs-carbon-credit-deal-to-manage-8-3-million-hectare-amazon-rainforest-project

View original video news clips here: https://greenstocknews.com/green-stock-newswire

Contact

John Jewell

Director of Communications

Green Stock News

john@greenstocknews.com

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769394/DevvStream-DESG-Signs-Carbon-Credit-Deal-to-Manage-83-Million-Hectare-Amazon-Rainforest-Project

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.