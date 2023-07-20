DevvStream Signs Carbon Credit Deal to Manage 8.3 Million Hectare Amazon Rainforest Project

July 20, 2023 / San Diego, CA / DevvStream (NEO: DESG), a leader in the carbon credit sector, has announced a memorandum of understanding with Bluegrace Energy to manage an 8.3-million-hectare Amazon rainforest protection project in Bolivia.

The Company intends to implement a novel approach for the project, leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer/satellite imaging. By doing so, they aim to obtain more precise data and ensure the accurate quantification of carbon credits.

Sunny Trinh, CEO of DevvStream stated: "Through the use of machine learning, AI, blockchain, and advanced imaging techniques, we will be able to help protect millions of hectares of land while ensuring that the resulting carbon credits adhere to Core Carbon Principles surrounding governance, emissions impact, and sustainable development."

Julio Montenegro, CEO of Bluegrace added: "We understood from the beginning that finding a carbon credit company we could trust to operate with integrity, expertise, and transparency would be a key contributor to the project's success."

DevvStream is a technology-based ESG company that advances the development and monetization of environmental assets, with an initial focus on carbon markets.

Shares of DevvStream trade on the NEO exchange, under the ticker symbol DESG. For more information visit www.devvstream.com

Disclaimer

This video is not financial advice and should not be taken as financial advice. This video is for information, education and entertainment purposes only. Green Stock News is not responsible for any losses related to the financial decisions made by you. Video content is based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable but are not guaranteed as to accuracy and are not purported to be complete. As such, the information should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Green Stock News is not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed in this video or in other materials that it publishes electronically. Green Stock News has been compensated US$15,000 by DevvStream for advertising services.

