Donnerstag, 20.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
WKN: A14X6S | ISIN: US15870P3073 | Ticker-Symbol: 2I3
ACCESSWIRE
20.07.2023 | 22:02
Champions Oncology, Inc.: Champions Oncology to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results on Monday, July 24, 2023

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Champions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR), a leading global technology-enabled biotech that is transforming drug discovery through innovative AI-driven pharmaco-pheno-multiomic integration, will report its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year ended April 30, 2023, on Monday, July 24, 2023, after market close. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 4:30 P.M. EDT (1:30 P.M. PDT). To join the call dial 877-545-0523 (Domestic) or 973-528-0016 (International) and enter the access code 477670. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 (Domestic) or 919-882-2331 (International) and entering passcode: 48774, or by accessing the investors section of the company's website within 72 hours.

About Champions Oncology, Inc.

Champions Oncology is a technology-driven research organization that develops innovative therapeutics against cancer targets, offers groundbreaking research software as a service, and provides end-to-end R&D services to biopharma organizations. Champions Oncology is actively engaged in the transformation of drug discovery through a novel approach of pharmaco-pheno-multiomic integration. For more information, please visit www.ChampionsOncology.com.

SOURCE: Champions Oncology, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769392/Champions-Oncology-to-Announce-Fourth-Quarter-and-Year-End-Financial-Results-on-Monday-July-24-2023

