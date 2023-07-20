BM Technologies, Inc. Announces Renowned Digital Marketing Expert Michael Pavone as New Board Member

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX), one of the largest digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers, is thrilled to announce the appointment of a distinguished marketing industry veteran, Michael Pavone, as the newest member of its Board of Directors. With an award-winning track record and 30 years of experience in the digital marketing space, Pavone brings a wealth of knowledge and a fresh perspective to the BMTX organization.

Pavone is the CEO of Pavone Marketing Group, Inc., a holding company that comprises five marketing units, a data and analytics company, and a design company. Michael's strong marketing background will help drive BM Technologies' (BMTX's) customer-centric approach through the expertise he brings around building an emotional connection with customers. Bringing Pavone on board aligns with BMTX's objective of being customer obsessed and creating customers for life as a part of its brand elevation strategy. Michael will be a great asset to management in helping to strengthen marketing capabilities and enhance the company brand.

"We are delighted to welcome Michael Pavone to the Board," said Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO, and Founder of BMTX. "Mr. Pavone brings to our Board extensive expertise in developing successful brands and driving business value through marketing. As we accelerate our corporate objectives for our customers and investors, Michael's work with brands and digital marketing insight will help to sharpen our focus on providing an excellent customer experience and engaging new customers."

Prior to his appointment as CEO of Pavone Marketing Group, Pavone was the president and CEO of Vigor, a niche group of branding and innovative strategy. He also served as the President and CEO of east|west Marketing Group, WildFig Data CEO, and quench agency President and CEO.

"It is truly an honor to join the Board of BMTX," said Pavone. "I have admired the groundbreaking innovation of BMTX as an industry leader, and I look forward to contributing my digital marketing expertise to BMTX's next phase of growth and building memorable customer experiences, sophisticated technology, and breakthrough innovation."

Having successfully navigated the ever-evolving digital landscape for the past three decades, Pavone has demonstrated exceptional leadership in propelling companies to new heights through innovative marketing strategies, cutting edge technologies, and data-driven insights. As BMTX continues to adapt to the evolving needs of the market, Pavone's addition to its Board signifies its commitment to staying at the forefront of digital innovation.

About BM Technologies, Inc.

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX) - formerly known as BankMobile - is among the largest Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission to financially empower millions of Americans by providing a more affordable, transparent, and consumer-friendly banking experience. BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner bank. More information can be found at www.bmtx.com.

Contact:

Brigit Hennaman

Rubenstein Public Relations

bhennaman@rubensteinpr.com

212-805-3005

SOURCE: BM Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769439/BM-Technologies-Inc-BMTX-Announces-Renowned-Digital-Marketing-Expert-Michael-Pavone-as-New-Board-Member