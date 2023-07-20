Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2023) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for June 2023.

June 2023 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 1.28 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $394 million;

CSE issuers completed 87 financings that raised an aggregate $176 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from eight new companies, including one fundamental change of an existing issuer, bringing total listed securities to 835 as at June 30, 2023.

"The first half of 2023 was another highly successful period for the Canadian Securities Exchange," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "We welcomed 51 new corporate listings to the Exchange, and our issuers completed 470 financings. We were also delighted to announce that the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization announced margin eligibility for all CSE listed securities, and that the Exchange received regulatory approval for the launch of a Senior Tier for larger and later-stage companies. We have further exciting initiatives in our pipeline that will bring value to the investment community, including the anticipated launch of our new website this summer."

Inaugural Senior Tier Listings

The CSE achieved a major milestone on July 11, as Urbana Corporation (URB, URB.A) became the first issuer to have its securities listed on the Exchange's new Senior Tier. As previously disclosed, Senior Tier securities may be accessible to a broader range of institutional investors that could not previously trade CSE "Venture Issuer" securities and may meet criteria to be included in certain stock indices from which "Venture Issuer" securities are currently excluded. The CSE looks forward to adding additional securities to the Senior Tier in the coming months.

Canadian Securities Exchange Magazine

The latest issue of Canadian Securities Exchange Magazine is now available online. This issue is entirely focused on the technology sector, where new investment opportunities are emerging at a remarkable pace. In particular, the rapid development of artificial intelligence has massive implications for our stock portfolios. The magazine provides thoughtful perspectives on AI and profiles six innovative CSE-listed technology companies that are working to solve tomorrow's problems today: Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (RAIL), BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (BHSC), BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG), Critical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd. (CTTT), Nextech3D.ai (NTAR), and Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (HEAT).

New Listings in June 2023

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (TCEC)

Free Battery Metal Limited (FREE)

Toggle3D.ai Inc. (TGGL)

Lancaster Resources Inc. (LCR) - Fundamental Change

EV Minerals Corporation (EVM)

Regenx Tech Corp. (RGX)

Forza Lithium Corp. (FZ)

Ciscom Corp. (CISC)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

