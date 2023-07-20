The Chemours Company: Chemours CEO Mark Newman Recognized As Delaware Business Times CEO of the Year

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / The Chemours Company ("Chemours") (NYSE:CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials, is pleased to announce that its President and CEO, Mark Newman, has been recognized by the Delaware Business Times as its CEO of the Year award winner in the Large For-Profit category. Now in its third year, the awards program honors the efforts of Delaware's top-ranking business leaders in both for-profit and nonprofit sectors.

"I am truly honored to receive the CEO of the Year award from Delaware Business Times. We are grateful to be headquartered in Delaware and for our partnerships across the state. I am proud of our team's efforts to make a meaningful difference in the Greater Wilmington community," said Mark Newman. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Chemours team. With their innovative thinking and unrelenting pursuit of excellence, Chemours is helping create a better world through the power of our chemistry. I am privileged to lead such an exceptional team, and I share this recognition with each and every one of them."

Mr. Newman has been part of Chemours leadership since the company's creation in 2015 and became President and CEO of the company in 2021 after previously serving as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Since becoming chief executive, Mr. Newman has ushered in a new chapter for Chemours, focusing on the responsible manufacturing of more innovative and sustainable solutions, environmental leadership, societal and community impact and efforts to make Chemours the greatest place to work. Mark has also been a visible and vocal champion of inclusion, diversity, and equity (ID&E), embedding it as a part of the company's culture and ethos.

Mr. Newman accepted the honor at an awards ceremony at Deerfield Golf Club in Newark, DE on July 19.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. We deliver customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Our flagship products are sold under prominent brands such as Ti-Pure, Opteon, Freon, Teflon, Viton, Nafion, and Krytox. The company has approximately 6,600 employees and 29 manufacturing sites serving approximately 2,900 customers in approximately 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.com

