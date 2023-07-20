QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Net income was $32.44 million for the quarter, up $3.12 million or 10.65% from the second quarter of 2022. Diluted net income per common share was $1.30, up $0.12 or 10.17% from the prior year's second quarter of $1.18.

Cash dividend of $0.32 per common share was approved, equal to the cash dividend declared a year ago.

Average loans and leases grew $104.95 million in the second quarter, up 1.74% (6.96% annualized growth) from the previous quarter and $673.35 million, up 12.31% from the second quarter of 2022.

Average deposits grew $70.08 million in the second quarter, up 1.02% from the previous quarter and $143.29 million, up 2.11% from the second quarter of 2022.

Tax-equivalent net interest income was $68.70 million, down $1.10 million or 1.57% from first quarter 2023 and up $5.11 million, or 8.04% from the second quarter a year ago. Tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.48%, down 12 basis points from the previous quarter and up 16 basis points from the second quarter a year ago.

South Bend, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2023) - 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ: SRCE), parent company of 1st Source Bank, today reported quarterly net income of $32.44 million for the second quarter of 2023, up 10.65% from the $29.31 million reported in the second quarter a year ago, bringing the 2023 year-to-date net income to $63.56 million compared to $56.70 million in 2022. Diluted net income per common share for the second quarter of 2023 was $1.30, up 10.17% versus $1.18 in the second quarter of 2022. Diluted net income per common share for the first half of 2023 was $2.55 compared to $2.28 a year earlier.

At its July 2023 meeting, the Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $0.32 per common share. The cash dividend is payable to shareholders of record on August 1, 2023, and will be paid on August 11, 2023.

Christopher J. Murphy III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased that the strong start in 2023 continued throughout the second quarter. In the second quarter of 2023, average loans grew $104.95 million, up 1.74% while average deposits grew $70.08 million, up 1.02% from the previous quarter. Credit quality during the quarter remained steady with low levels of nonperforming assets. Our liquidity position is solid, our strong capital position continued, and deposit balances increased modestly during the period from expected seasonal trends. The tax-equivalent net interest margin continues to be under pressure at 3.48%, down 12 basis points from the prior quarter, as rate competition on deposits remains elevated.

"We were incredibly pleased to learn during the second quarter that 1st Source was included on the Forbes 'Best In State Banks' list, ranking #1 in Indiana! The list was compiled in partnership with market research firm Statista, and the result of an independent survey conducted of bank customers across the state. Being named among the 'Best In State Banks' in Indiana by our clients for the second consecutive year, and #1 in the state for the first time, is an important and gratifying recognition for us. We strive every day to show our clients they have made the right choice for their financial future by entrusting us to be their partner. Being named the best bank in Indiana by our clients lets us know that we are living our mission to help people achieve security, build wealth and realize their dreams in all that we do.

"We were also happy to learn that 1st Source was named among the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. (KBW) Bank Honor Roll for the fifth consecutive year. We are proud to be one of the 14 honorees, placing us among the top 4% of eligible banks in the country. To be considered for this recognition, banks must be publicly traded institutions with more than $500 million in total assets and must have had 10 consecutive years of increased earnings per share. We strive to strike the right balance in our performance over the longer term and the ways we deliver positive results for our clients, shareholders, colleagues and communities. Receiving this honor once again is welcome recognition that our efforts are successful.

"As part of a strategic initiative to grow our commercial banking footprint and refocus the efforts of some of our leadership team, two significant changes were made this quarter as well. The first being, we opened a loan production office in the Indianapolis area, currently open by appointment only, which serves the community with small business loans and other commercial credit needs. The team will grow over time, and we look forward to serving business clients in this market. It was also announced that Larry Mayers, who has long served as Fort Wayne Regional President and Business Banking Group Head, would step away from his regional duties to focus solely on his business banking responsibilities. Luke Squires was named as his successor, taking over the role of Regional President of the Fort Wayne region and Cecile Weir replaced Luke as head of Business Banking in Fort Wayne. These changes align with 1st Source Bank's community banking model. They continue our tradition of promoting from within and enhance our position as a community bank with a strong client focus and local leaders who strongly live the 1st Source values and who have the authority and responsibility to serve clients well and grow the Bank.

"We announced in April the re-election of three board members - Christopher J. Murphy III, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of 1st Source Corporation and Chairman of 1st Source Bank; Timothy K. Ozark, Chairman, TKO Finance Corporation; and Todd F. Schurz, Former President and Chief Executive Officer, Schurz Communications, Inc. - and the election of Andrea G. Short, President and Chief Executive Officer of 1st Source Bank as a new addition to the 1st Source Corporation Board of Directors. They all bring unique and valuable perspective to the Board and are knowledgeable business leaders with passion for 1st Source's mission, making them ideal stewards for the future of the Company.

"Lastly, I must mention, after the quarter ended, just last week, we lost a friend, a partner, and a leader in the Bank and the community when Ernestine Raclin, our Chairman Emeritus died at the age of 95. The community joined us in celebrating her life and we acknowledge here the role she played in establishing the vision of who we are today - focusing on our Mission and living our values. Her legacy will live on in the way we serve our clients, and communities for generations to come. I thank you all for the outpouring of condolences and the messages celebrating her spirit. She loved this organization and the people here so dearly, and we'll all miss her and honor her well into the future," Mr. Murphy concluded.

SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Loans

Second quarter average loans and leases increased $104.95 million to $6.14 billion, up 1.74% from the previous quarter and increased $673.35 million, up 12.31% from the year ago second quarter. Year-to-date average loans and leases increased $692.50 million to $6.09 billion, up 12.83% from the first six months of 2022. Growth during the quarter occurred primarily within the Auto and Light Truck, Construction Equipment, and Commercial Real Estate portfolios.

The Company has traditionally maintained a conservative approach to commercial real estate loans and non-owner occupied properties. At June 30, 2023, approximately 5% of the Company's total loans and leases are collateralized by non-owner occupied commercial real estate. The Company finances a minimal amount of commercial real estate secured by non-owner occupied office property where third-party tenant rents are the primary source of repayment. All non-owner occupied commercial real estate office projects are performing as agreed.

Deposits

Average deposits of $6.94 billion, grew $70.08 million, up 1.02% from the previous quarter and grew $143.29 million or 2.11% compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Average deposits for the first six months of 2023 were $6.90 billion, an increase of $197.41 million, up 2.94% from the same period a year ago. Average balances were modestly higher primarily due to expected seasonal public fund deposit inflows during the quarter.

End of period deposits were $6.98 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $6.80 billion at March 31, 2023. Balances were higher primarily due to higher public funds, time, and brokered deposits which were offset by a decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits and a slight decrease in savings account deposits. Rate competition for deposits persisted during the quarter from various areas including traditional bank and credit union competitors, money market funds, bond markets, and other non-bank alternatives.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Second quarter 2023 tax-equivalent net interest income declined $1.10 million to $68.70 million, down 1.57% from the previous quarter and increased $5.11 million, up 8.04% from the second quarter a year ago. For the first six months of 2023, tax-equivalent net interest income increased $15.18 million to $138.49 million, up 12.31% from the first half of 2022.

Second quarter 2023 net interest margin was 3.47%, a decline of 12 basis points from the 3.59% in the previous quarter and an increase of 16 basis points from the same period in 2022. On a fully tax-equivalent basis, second quarter 2023 net interest margin was 3.48%, down by 12 basis points compared to the 3.60% in the previous quarter and an increase of 16 basis points from the same period in 2022. The 12-basis point decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher rates on interest-bearing deposits mainly from competitive market pressures and increased borrowing rates. Higher market rates due to multiple Federal Reserve rate increases during 2022 and 2023 contributed to net interest margin expansion compared to the previous year's second quarter.

Net interest margin for the first six months of 2023 was 3.53%, an increase of 29 basis points compared to the first six months of 2022. Similarly, net interest margin on a fully-tax-equivalent basis for the first half of 2023 was 3.54%, an increase of 29 basis points compared to the first half of the prior year.

Noninterest Income

Second quarter 2023 noninterest income decreased $0.55 million to $22.77 million, down 2.38% from the previous quarter and was relatively flat compared to the second quarter a year ago. For the first six months of 2023, noninterest income held steady from the same period a year ago.

The decrease in noninterest income compared to the previous quarter was due to gains on the sale of renewable energy tax equity investments of $1.11 million during the previous quarter. These were offset by higher seasonal tax preparation fee income recognized in the second quarter of 2023 from our Trust and Wealth Advisory Services Group.

Noninterest Expense

Second quarter 2023 noninterest expense of $49.17 million was relatively flat from the prior quarter and increased $3.51 million, or 7.69% from the second quarter a year ago. For the first six months of 2023, noninterest expense was $98.59 million, an increase of $7.60 million, or 8.35% from the same period a year ago.

The increase in noninterest expense for the second quarter and first six months of 2023 was mainly the result of higher salaries from normal merit increases, the impact of wage inflation and an increase in the number of employees due to fewer open positions. A rise in group insurance claims, increased data processing and technology project costs, and higher FDIC insurance premiums also contributed to higher expenses. These were offset by a $1.08 million reversal of accrued legal fees during the first quarter of 2023 and lower leased equipment depreciation.

Credit

The allowance for loan and lease losses as of June 30, 2023, was 2.31% of total loans and leases compared to 2.33% at March 31, 2023, and 2.39% at June 30, 2022. Net recoveries of $0.98 million were recorded for the second quarter of 2023 compared with $0.19 million of net recoveries in the prior quarter and net recoveries of $0.40 million in the same quarter a year ago.

The provision for credit losses was $0.05 million for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $3.00 million from the previous quarter and a decrease of $2.46 million compared with the same period in 2022. The decrease in provision for credit losses compared to the previous quarter was primarily due to increased net recoveries and a reduction in highly reserved special attention loan balances. The ratio of nonperforming assets to loans and leases was 0.33% as of June 30, 2023, compared to 0.30% on March 31, 2023, and 0.60% on June 30, 2022.

Capital

As of June 30, 2023, the common equity-to-assets ratio was 10.95%, compared to 10.91% at March 31, 2023, and 10.66% a year ago. The tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio was 10.05% at June 30, 2023, compared to 10.01% at March 31, 2023, and 9.72% a year earlier. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, calculated under banking regulatory guidelines was 13.59% at June 30, 2023 compared to 13.51% at March 31, 2023 and 13.79% a year ago. During the second quarter of 2023, 33,276 shares were repurchased for treasury reducing common shareholders' equity by $1.41 million.

The Company has a long history of maintaining conservative capital levels and the risk-based capital ratios remained strong during the second quarter, even when adjusting for unrealized losses on the available-for-sale securities portfolio.

Liquidity

The Company maintains prudent strategies to support a strong liquidity position. Sources of liquidity include unencumbered available-for-sale securities, Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances, the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) discount window and Bank Term Funding Program, Federal Funds lines from correspondent banks and brokered and listing services deposits. Total net available liquidity was $3.23 billion at June 30, 2023, which accounted for approximately 50% of total deposits net of brokered and listing services certificates of deposit.

The investment portfolio is managed with a prioritized focus on liquidity. Investment securities accounted for 19.74% of total assets at June 30, 2023, with the entirety of the portfolio classified as available-for-sale. The Company had no held-to-maturity securities therefore all market value adjustments resulting in unrealized gains and losses were reflected on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition. The modified duration of the total investment portfolio was calculated at 3.3 years.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION

2nd QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $ 8,362,308 $ 8,323,431 $ 8,092,316 $ 8,342,977 $ 8,050,758 Earning assets 7,921,528 7,864,595 7,685,631 7,893,218 7,653,120 Investments 1,697,699 1,768,621 1,835,974 1,732,964 1,861,374 Loans and leases 6,141,157 6,036,203 5,467,808 6,088,970 5,396,472 Deposits 6,939,082 6,869,006 6,795,793 6,904,237 6,706,826 Interest bearing liabilities 5,496,112 5,345,498 5,049,145 5,421,221 4,981,675 Common shareholders' equity 926,157 890,294 861,134 908,325 885,826 Total equity 985,406 949,879 915,714 967,742 939,801 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net interest income $ 68,516 $ 69,565 $ 63,462 $ 138,081 $ 123,080 Net interest income - FTE(1)



68,695 69,791 63,585 138,486 123,311 Provision for credit losses 47 3,049 2,503 3,096 4,736 Noninterest income 22,769 23,323 22,830 46,092 45,975 Noninterest expense 49,165 49,421 45,655 98,586 90,991 Net income 32,447 31,131 29,330 63,578 56,731 Net income available to common shareholders 32,435 31,124 29,314 63,559 56,704 PER SHARE DATA Basic net income per common share $ 1.30 $ 1.25 $ 1.18 $ 2.55 $ 2.28 Diluted net income per common share 1.30 1.25 1.18 2.55 2.28 Common cash dividends declared 0.32 0.32 0.31 0.64 0.62 Book value per common share(2)

37.31 36.81 34.74 37.31 34.74 Tangible book value per common share(1)

33.92 33.42 31.33 33.92 31.33 Market value - High 47.94 53.85 48.42 53.85 52.70 Market value - Low 38.77 42.50 42.29 38.77 42.29 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 24,686,435 24,687,087 24,691,747 24,686,760 24,717,625 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 24,686,435 24,687,087 24,691,747 24,686,760 24,717,625 KEY RATIOS Return on average assets 1.56 % 1.52 % 1.45 % 1.54 % 1.42 % Return on average common shareholders' equity 14.05 14.18 13.65 14.11 12.91 Average common shareholders' equity to average assets 11.08 10.70 10.64 10.89 11.00 End of period tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)

10.05 10.01 9.72 10.05 9.72 Risk-based capital - Common Equity Tier 1(4)

13.59 13.51 13.79 13.59 13.79 Risk-based capital - Tier 1(4)

15.20 15.15 15.53 15.20 15.53 Risk-based capital - Total(4)

16.46 16.41 16.79 16.46 16.79 Net interest margin 3.47 3.59 3.31 3.53 3.24 Net interest margin - FTE(1)

3.48 3.60 3.32 3.54 3.25 Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue 53.86 53.20 52.91 53.53 53.82 Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue - adjusted(1)

53.23 52.92 51.72 53.07 52.49 Net recoveries to average loans and leases (0.06 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (0.04 ) (0.02 ) Loan and lease loss allowance to loans and leases 2.31 2.33 2.39 2.31 2.39 Nonperforming assets to loans and leases 0.33 0.30 0.60 0.33 0.60 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 END OF PERIOD BALANCES Assets $ 8,414,818 $ 8,329,803 $ 8,339,416 $ 8,097,486 $ 8,029,359 Loans and leases 6,215,343 6,116,716 6,011,162 5,762,078 5,551,216 Deposits 6,976,518 6,801,464 6,928,265 6,621,231 6,744,896 Allowance for loan and lease losses 143,542 142,511 139,268 135,736 132,865 Goodwill and intangible assets 83,897 83,901 83,907 83,911 83,916 Common shareholders' equity 921,020 909,159 864,068 826,059 856,251 Total equity 980,087 968,444 923,766 886,360 910,667 ASSET QUALITY Loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 56 $ 24 $ 54 $ 165 $ 50 Nonaccrual loans and leases 20,481 18,062 26,420 27,813 33,490 Other real estate 193 117 104 - - Repossessions 47 445 327 26 102 Equipment owned under operating leases - - 22 1 43 Total nonperforming assets $ 20,777 $ 18,648 $ 26,927 $ 28,005 $ 33,685

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.

(2) Calculated as common shareholders' equity divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period.

(3) Calculated as the sum of available-for-sale securities and loan and leases that mature or reprice in over 5 years as a percent of total assets.

(4) Calculated under banking regulatory guidelines.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 86,742 $ 66,866 $ 84,703 $ 116,915 Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits with other banks 25,933 27,171 38,094 164,848 Investment securities available-for-sale 1,661,405 1,713,480 1,775,128 1,836,389 Other investments 25,320 25,293 25,293 25,538 Mortgages held for sale 2,321 2,068 3,914 5,525 Loans and leases, net of unearned discount: Commercial and agricultural 797,188 795,429 812,031 842,618 Solar 376,905 375,330 381,163 350,472 Auto and light truck 901,054 875,564 808,117 708,720 Medium and heavy duty truck 319,634 326,588 313,862 278,334 Aircraft 1,060,340 1,056,829 1,077,722 959,876 Construction equipment 1,012,969 991,412 938,503 803,734 Commercial real estate 985,323 954,221 943,745 931,058 Residential real estate and home equity 617,495 594,618 584,737 535,589 Consumer 144,435 146,725 151,282 140,815 Total loans and leases 6,215,343 6,116,716 6,011,162 5,551,216 Allowance for loan and lease losses (143,542 ) (142,511 ) (139,268 ) (132,865 ) Net loans and leases 6,071,801 5,974,205 5,871,894 5,418,351 Equipment owned under operating leases, net 26,582 30,083 31,700 36,579 Net premises and equipment 44,089 44,034 44,773 45,250 Goodwill and intangible assets 83,897 83,901 83,907 83,916 Accrued income and other assets 386,728 362,702 380,010 296,048 Total assets $ 8,414,818 $ 8,329,803 $ 8,339,416 $ 8,029,359 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,721,947 $ 1,815,123 $ 1,998,151 $ 2,032,566 Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand 2,528,231 2,403,818 2,591,464 2,644,590 Savings 1,163,166 1,171,418 1,198,191 1,282,791 Time 1,563,174 1,411,105 1,140,459 784,949 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,254,571 4,986,341 4,930,114 4,712,330 Total deposits 6,976,518 6,801,464 6,928,265 6,744,896 Short-term borrowings: Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 69,308 73,396 141,432 162,649 Other short-term borrowings 118,377 229,640 74,097 5,190 Total short-term borrowings 187,685 303,036 215,529 167,839 Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities 46,649 46,714 46,555 48,459 Subordinated notes 58,764 58,764 58,764 58,764 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 165,115 151,381 166,537 98,734 Total liabilities 7,434,731 7,361,359 7,415,650 7,118,692 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock; no par value

Authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued or outstanding - - - - Common stock; no par value

Authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued 28,205,674 shares at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively 436,538 436,538 436,538 436,538 Retained earnings 744,442 719,495 694,862 646,600 Cost of common stock in treasury (3,523,113, 3,510,122, 3,543,388, and 3,555,267 shares at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and

June 30, 2022, respectively) (120,410 ) (119,409 ) (119,642 ) (119,876 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (139,550 ) (127,465 ) (147,690 ) (107,011 ) Total shareholders' equity 921,020 909,159 864,068 856,251 Noncontrolling interests 59,067 59,285 59,698 54,416 Total equity 980,087 968,444 923,766 910,667 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,414,818 $ 8,329,803 $ 8,339,416 $ 8,029,359

1st SOURCE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income: Loans and leases $ 93,300 $ 86,689 $ 60,415 $ 179,989 $ 115,623 Investment securities, taxable 5,946 6,648 6,289 12,594 12,633 Investment securities, tax-exempt 330 482 157 812 291 Other 978 637 1,168 1,615 1,531 Total interest income 100,554 94,456 68,029 195,010 130,078 Interest expense: Deposits 28,870 21,263 3,553 50,133 5,929 Short-term borrowings 1,625 1,393 23 3,018 47 Subordinated notes 1,028 1,020 851 2,048 1,674 Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities 515 1,215 140 1,730 (652 ) Total interest expense 32,038 24,891 4,567 56,929 6,998 Net interest income 68,516 69,565 63,462 138,081 123,080 Provision for credit losses 47 3,049 2,503 3,096 4,736 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 68,469 66,516 60,959 134,985 118,344 Noninterest income: Trust and wealth advisory 6,467 5,679 6,087 12,146 12,001 Service charges on deposit accounts 3,118 3,003 2,942 6,121 5,734 Debit card 4,701 4,507 4,561 9,208 8,755 Mortgage banking 926 802 1,062 1,728 2,439 Insurance commissions 1,641 2,029 1,568 3,670 3,473 Equipment rental 2,326 2,503 3,295 4,829 6,957 Losses on investment securities available-for-sale - (44 ) - (44 ) - Other 3,590 4,844 3,315 8,434 6,616 Total noninterest income 22,769 23,323 22,830 46,092 45,975 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 28,236 28,597 25,562 56,833 51,029 Net occupancy 2,676 2,622 2,524 5,298 5,335 Furniture and equipment 1,414 1,307 1,384 2,721 2,679 Data processing 6,268 6,157 5,402 12,425 10,610 Depreciation - leased equipment 1,876 2,022 2,664 3,898 5,679 Professional fees 1,704 682 2,094 2,386 3,702 FDIC and other insurance 1,344 1,360 893 2,704 1,743 Business development and marketing 1,649 1,972 1,669 3,621 2,937 Other 3,998 4,702 3,463 8,700 7,277 Total noninterest expense 49,165 49,421 45,655 98,586 90,991 Income before income taxes 42,073 40,418 38,134 82,491 73,328 Income tax expense 9,626 9,287 8,804 18,913 16,597 Net income 32,447 31,131 29,330 63,578 56,731 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (12 ) (7 ) (16 ) (19 ) (27 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 32,435 $ 31,124 $ 29,314 $ 63,559 $ 56,704 Per common share: Basic net income per common share $ 1.30 $ 1.25 $ 1.18 $ 2.55 $ 2.28 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.30 $ 1.25 $ 1.18 $ 2.55 $ 2.28 Cash dividends $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.64 $ 0.62 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 24,686,435 24,687,087 24,691,747 24,686,760 24,717,625 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 24,686,435 64,687,087 24,691,747 24,686,760 24,717,625

1st SOURCE CORPORATION

DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate ASSETS Investment securities available-for-sale: Taxable $ 1,655,790 $ 5,946 1.44 % $ 1,711,177 $ 6,648 1.58 % $ 1,805,044 $ 6,289 1.40% Tax exempt(1)

41,909 411 3.93 % 57,444 605 4.27 % 30,930 195 2.53% Mortgages held for sale 1,879 28 5.98 % 2,410 32 5.38 % 4,889 52 4.27% Loans and leases, net of unearned discount(1)

6,141,157 93,370 6.10 % 6,036,203 86,760 5.83 % 5,467,808 60,448 4.43% Other investments 80,793 978 4.86 % 57,361 637 4.50 % 376,960 1,168 1.24% Total earning assets(1)

7,921,528 100,733 5.10 % 7,864,595 94,682 4.88 % 7,685,631 68,152 3.56% Cash and due from banks 72,880 71,921 90,101 Allowance for loan and lease losses (144,337 ) (141,054 ) (132,020 ) Other assets 512,237 527,969 448,604 Total assets $ 8,362,308 $ 8,323,431 $ 8,092,316 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,192,206 $ 28,870 2.23 % $ 4,988,093 $ 21,263 1.73 % $ 4,753,331 $ 3,553 0.30% Short-term borrowings: Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 69,301 32 0.19 % 134,501 40 0.12 % 176,994 23 0.05% Other short-term borrowings 129,230 1,593 4.94 % 118,760 1,353 4.62 % 5,394 - - % Subordinated notes 58,764 1,028 7.02 % 58,764 1,020 7.04 % 58,764 851 5.81% Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities 46,611 515 4.43 % 45,380 1,215 10.86 % 54,662 140 1.03% Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,496,112 32,038 2.34 % 5,345,498 24,891 1.89 % 5,049,145 4,567 0.36% Non interest-bearing deposits 1,746,876 1,880,913 2,042,462 Other liabilities 133,914 147,141 84,995 Shareholders' equity 926,157 890,294 861,134 Non controlling interests 59,249 59,585 54,580 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,362,308 $ 8,323,431 $ 8,092,316 Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustments (179 ) (226 ) (123 ) Net interest income/margin (GAAP-derived)(1)

$ 68,516 3.47 % $ 69,565 3.59 % $ 63,462 3.31% Fully tax-equivalent adjustments 179 226 123 Net interest income/margin - FTE(1)

$ 68,695 3.48 % $ 69,791 3.60 % $ 63,585 3.32%



(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION

DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average

Balance Interest Income/Expense Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Income/Expense Yield/ Rate ASSETS Investment securities available-for-sale: Taxable $ 1,683,330 $ 12,594 1.51 % $ 1,831,156 $ 12,633 1.39 % Tax exempt(1) 49,634 1,016 4.13 % 30,218 360 2.40 % Mortgages held for sale 2,143 60 5.65 % 6,829 119 3.51 % Loans and leases, net of unearned discount(1) 6,088,970 180,130 5.97 % 5,396,472 115,666 4.32 % Other investments 69,141 1,615 4.71 % 388,445 1,531 0.79 % Total earning assets(1) 7,893,218 195,415 4.99 % 7,653,120 130,309 3.43 % Cash and due from banks 72,403 83,618 Allowance for loan and lease losses (142,705) (130,343 ) Other assets 520,061 444,363 Total assets $ 8,342,977 $ 8,050,758 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits 5,090,713 50,133 1.99 % 4,670,746 5,929 0.26 % Short-term borrowings: Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 101,721 72 0.14 % 184,509 46 0.05 % Other short-term borrowings 124,024 2,946 4.79 % 5,383 1 0.04 % Subordinated notes 58,764 2,048 7.03 % 58,764 1,674 5.74 % Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities 45,999 1,730 7.58 % 62,273 (652 ) (2.11) % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,421,221 56,929 2.12 % 4,981,675 6,998 0.28 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,813,524 2,036,080 Other liabilities 140,490 93,202 Shareholders' equity 908,325 885,826 Noncontrolling interests 59,417 53,975 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,342,977 $ 8,050,758 Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustments (405 ) (231 ) Net interest income/margin (GAAP-derived)(1) $ 138,081 3.53 % $ 123,080 3.24 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustments 405 231 Net interest income/margin - FTE(1) $ 138,486 3.54 % $ 123,311 3.25 %



(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Calculation of Net Interest Margin (A) Interest income (GAAP) $ 100,554 $ 94,456 $ 68,029 $ 195,010 $ 130,078 Fully tax-equivalent adjustments: (B) - Loans and leases 98 103 85 201 162 (C) - Tax exempt investment securities 81 123 38 204 69 (D) Interest income - FTE (A+B+C) 100,733 94,682 68,152 195,415 130,309 (E) Interest expense (GAAP) 32,038 24,891 4,567 56,929 6,998 (F) Net interest income (GAAP) (A-E) 68,516 69,565 63,462 138,081 123,080 (G) Net interest income - FTE (D-E) 68,695 69,791 63,585 138,486 123,311 (H) Annualization factor 4.011 4.056 4.011 2.017 2.017 (I) Total earning assets $ 7,921,528 $ 7,864,595 $ 7,685,631 $ 7,893,218 $ 7,653,120 Net interest margin (GAAP-derived) (F*H)/I 3.47 % 3.59 % 3.31 % 3.53 % 3.24 % Net interest margin - FTE (G*H)/I 3.48 % 3.60 % 3.32 % 3.54 % 3.25 % Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (F) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 68,516 $ 69,565 $ 63,462 $ 138,081 $ 123,080 (G) Net interest income - FTE 68,695 69,791 63,585 138,486 123,311 (J) Plus: noninterest income (GAAP) 22,769 23,323 22,830 46,092 45,975 (K) Less: gains/losses on investment securities and partnership investments (748) (1,522 ) (636 ) (2,270 ) (1,080 ) (L) Less: depreciation - leased equipment (1,876) (2,022 ) (2,664 ) (3,898 ) (5,679 ) (M) Total net revenue (GAAP) (F+J) 91,285 92,888 86,292 184,173 169,055 (N) Total net revenue - adjusted (G+J-K-L) 88,840 89,570 83,115 178,410 162,527 (O) Noninterest expense (GAAP) 49,165 49,421 45,655 98,586 90,991 (L) Less:depreciation - leased equipment (1,876) (2,022 ) (2,664 ) (3,898 ) (5,679 ) (P) Noninterest expense - adjusted (O-L) 47,289 47,399 42,991 94,688 85,312 Efficiency ratio (GAAP-derived) (O/M) 53.86 % 53.20 % 52.91 % 53.53 % 53.82 % Efficiency ratio - adjusted (P/N) 53.23 % 52.92 % 51.72 % 53.07 % 52.49 % End of Period June 30, March 31, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 Calculation of Tangible Common Equity-to-Tangible Assets Ratio (Q) Total common shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 921,020 $ 909,159 $ 856,251 (R) Less: goodwill and intangible assets $ (83,897) (83,901 ) (83,916 ) (S) Total tangible common shareholders' equity (Q-R) $ 837,123 $ 825,258 $ 772,335 (T) Total assets (GAAP) 8,414,818 8,329,803 8,029,359 (R) Less: goodwill and intangible assets (83,897) (83,901 ) (83,916 ) (U) Total tangible assets (T-R) $ 8,330,921 $ 8,245,902 $ 7,945,443 Common equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP-derived) (Q/T) 10.95 % 10.91 % 10.66 % Tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio (S/U) 10.05 % 10.01 % 9.72 % Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (Q) Total common shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 921,020 $ 909,159 $ 856,251 (V) Actual common shares outstanding 24,682,561 24,695,552 24,650,407 Book value per common share (GAAP-derived) (Q/V)*1000 $ 37.31 $ 36.81 $ 34.74 Tangible common book value per share (S/V)*1000 $ 33.92 $ 33.42 $ 31.33

