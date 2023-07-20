CNH Industrial: New Holland Brings the Energy Independent Farm Concept to Brazil

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / CNH Industrial brand New Holland, a world leader in clean energy, announced its partnership on July 11th with leading companies in the biomethane sector in Brazil. This partnership will aid in creating an innovative ecosystem for gas production, generated from the decomposition of organic waste. The new ecosystem is the first of its kind in the country and promises to revolutionize its biogas market.

The launch of this ground-breaking initiative is owing to the successful collaboration between New Holland, Iveco Group, Sebigás Cótica - a company specializing in the development of biodigestion solutions, from project design, construction, maintenance, and operation of biogas facilities - and Air Liquide - a world leader in industrial gases, technology and services for industry and healthcare.

Like New Holland's work with the British company Bennamann, the initiative aims to explore the possibilities of biomethane production from livestock waste and to simultaneously promote the use of renewable energies for Brazilian agriculture.

The arrival of this technology follows the sale of the first tractor unit powered by biomethane gas in Brazil: a T6.180 Methane Power. The tractor can use the gas generated from the decomposition of organic waste as fuel, and was sold to SF Agropecuária, a company based in Brasilândia, Mato Grosso do Sul.

Carlo Lambro, Brand President of New Holland Agriculture, elaborated on this: "We continue to reinforce our sustainability strategy on the global level, confirming with concrete actions our brand's leadership position in alternative propulsions but also in researching and developing new winning practices to apply a circular economy model in Agriculture."

CNH Industrial demonstrates its commitment to innovation in sustainability through this new Energy Independent farm concept in Brazil, reimagining the biomethane industry with a more environmentally conscious approach.

