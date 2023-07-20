CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. ACCESS TO FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2024 RESULTS INFORMATION

TORONTO, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF) is scheduled to release its first quarter fiscal 2024 results and supplementary financial information after Canadian markets close on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Interested investors, the media and other stakeholders may review the earnings release and supplementary financial information at www.cgf.com/investor-relations/investor-resources/financial-reports/

QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST:

Interested parties are invited to listen to Canaccord Genuity's first fiscal quarter results conference call via live webcast or a toll-free number. The conference call is scheduled for Friday, August 4, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time, 1:00 p.m. UK time, and 10:00 p.m. Australia EST.

The conference call may be accessed live and will also be archived on a listen-only basis at: www.cgf.com/investor-relations/news-and-events/conference-calls-and-webcasts/

Analysts and institutional investors can call in via telephone at:

416-764-8609 (within Toronto)

888-390-0605 (toll free in North America outside Toronto)

0-800-652-2435 (toll free from the United Kingdom)

1-800-076-068 (toll free from Australia)

Please ask to participate in the Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Q1/24 results call. If a passcode is requested, please use 13704336.

A replay of the conference call will be made available from approximately two hours after the live call on August 4, 2023, until September 4, 2023, at 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 by entering passcode 704336 followed by the (#) key.

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has Wealth Management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. The Company's international capital markets division operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia and Australia.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

Investor and media relations inquiries: Christina Marinoff, SVP, Head of Investor Relations & Global Corporate Communications, Phone: 416-687-5507, Email: cmarinoff@cgf.com, www.cgf.com/investor-relations

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/canaccord-genuity-group-inc-access-to-first-quarter-fiscal-2024-results-information-301882573.html